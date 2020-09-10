Berkeley County School District will provide meals at no cost through Dec. 31

Officials with Berkeley County School District received confirmation from the South Carolina Department of Education that the USDA will allow the BCSD Child Nutrition Department to serve meals to all students at no cost through December 31, 2020.
Berkeley County School District schools will provide breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students; however, no after school snack will be provided at this time.
BCSD blended distance learning students should visit the following area sites for drive-through pickup of no-cost combo meals (cold breakfast and hot lunch) between 10:45 – 11:45 daily:
Berkeley Elementary School
Cainhoy Elementary
Cane Bay Elementary
Cross Elementary School
Devon Forest Elementary
Goose Creek Elementary
Hanahan Elementary School
H.E. Bonner Elementary School
Philip Simmons Elementary
Sangaree Elementary
St. Stephen Middle
"For the first week of this program, the student does not have to be present to pick up the meals," said Benita Smith, BCSD Child Nutrition Services Director. "This process may change if we are required to complete a roster. If that change occurs, we will notify parents of our blended distance learning students of the change immediately.
Families are still encouraged to complete the online free and reduced lunch application to prepare for the program to end by December 31.
Paper copies of the free and reduced lunch forms are available at each district school for families that may need them. For questions regarding the free and reduced lunch applications, please contact Kristina Wingo at 843-899-5054.