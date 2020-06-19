Berkeley County Middle College High School has commencement exercises

Berkeley County Middle College High School celebrated its 10th graduating class June 18.
The school recognized and celebrated 47 graduates during its 2020 Commencement Exercises at the Cane Bay High School auditorium. According to school officials, these students enrolled in college courses through Trident Technical College and, on average, accumulated 27 college credit hours by the time they received their high school diplomas. By the end of their high school experience, Berkeley County Middle College students are typically a year or more ahead of their peers academically.
“Graduates celebrate your success but be humbled by the support and encouragement you have received the past 18 years of your life,” Principal Dawn Smith said in her opening remarks for the commencement exercises. “Two years ago you made the brave decision to leave the comforts of your home schools and leap onto the least traveled path. A trail that other Berkeley County seniors chose not to pursue. You chose a path that has brought you frustration, failure and tears, but has also brought you to be resilient and provided you with the tools to overcome any obstacles you may face in the future.”
The school’s top graduates this year are Jessica Hokulani Scannell (valedictorian), Christian Gabriel Rios (salutatorian), Aaron William King, Marissa Nicole Moore and Lantty Chen. In addition to the academic success, Chen also had perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade.
“Many would call graduating high school an achievement, but for the Class of 2020 I believe a better word is victory,” Scannell said during her Valedictorian Speech. … “Berkeley Middle College High School has never produced a typical graduating class. From its inception, those who committed to BMC understood there was going to be unique challenges and minimum efforts would not suffice. It was also understood that the triumph from earning a high school diploma from BMC comes with additional awards rather it was solidifying career goals, receiving college credits or even earing a college degree. So yes, this achievement is a victory, but for the Class of 2020 it is even more distinguished as we accomplished a win in what could be considered extraordinary times.”
For her closing remarks she borrowed a quote from the Rocky movies franchise saying “life is not about how hard you hit, it is about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward, how much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done. Class of 2020 we have taken a hit, moved forward and won. With that, I wish you the best of luck and continued victories.”
The Berkeley County Middle College High School Class of 2020 scored an estimated $2,476,261 in academic scholarships and $48,000 in athletic scholarships.