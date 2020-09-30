Berekeley Electric offers scholarship to future lineworkers

Berkeley Electric Cooperative is now accepting applications for its new Electrical Lineworker Scholarship to be applied toward completion of the Electrical Lineworker Program (ELW), developed in partnership with Trident Technical College.
The scholarship is valued at $3,000 and covers the purchase of necessary tools and books as well as contributing $1000 toward tuition. The remaining $1,500 in tuition can be covered by military or financial aid, if applicable. In addition to participating in the ELW program, the scholarship recipient will also be able to work one-day a week with Berkeley Electric line crews to gain hands-on experience. Upon completion of the ELW program, the scholarship recipient will receive preferred placement for any open crew positions with the cooperative, although full-time employment is not guaranteed. The Electrical Lineworker Program is a 14-week training course that offers both classroom and hands-on learning to help participants gain the knowledge and skills to help you begin your career in the electric utility industry.
Students in the ELW program experience conditions similar to those on the job in the outdoor training lab constructed on-site at Trident Technical College’s North Charleston campus. Students also receive expert classroom training in electrical theory and other subjects vital to launching their career as a lineworker and will graduate with a 3rd-class lineman certification. Interested parties can apply online by visiting the “Careers” page under the “My Co-op” menu at www.berkeleyelectric.coop. Deadline for applications is Friday, October 30th.
Berkeley Electric Cooperative is the largest electric cooperative in South Carolina serving over 105,000 member-accounts in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. As a cooperative, one of the guiding principles is focused on Education, Training and Information for both members and employees to help them effectively contribute to the development of their cooperative.