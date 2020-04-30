BCSD welcomes two new principals

The Berkeley County School District announced the selection of two principals at the district school board meeting on April 28th.
The board voted unanimously to name Dr. Kimberly Murray principal of Bowen's Corner Elementary and Dr. Tina Hoots principal of Nexton Elementary.
Murray has worked in education for 14 years beginning as a first and second grade teacher at Devon Forest Elementary before serving as a counselor at Cane Bay Elementary; She also served as an administrative assistant principal at College Park Elementary. Most recently she served as an assistant principal at Hanahan Elementary School.
Murray said it is her goal to foster and build relationships with students, teachers, parents and the community. She also hopes to continue to work toward preparing students for the everchanging world through focusing on STEAM and personalized learning.
Hoots has over 40 years of experience in education beginning as a interim kindergarten teacher before becoming a special education teacher at Cape Fear High School. She served as a self-contained teacher, inclusion teacher and resource teacher in North Carolina. She worked in the Berkeley County School District as a coordinator/instructional specialist for the Special Services Department before becoming the interim principal of Nexton Elementary School.
Hoots said that while at Nexton, she wants to create an environment where students can grow their character and have a personal learning experience.