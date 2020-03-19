BCSD takes measures to compensate employees; adds new schools to food program

In response to Gov. McMaster closing schools on Sunday, BCSD school officials worked for nearly ten hours to plan for the extended closures and eLearning that will allow for students to continue learning.
Superintendent Eddie Ingram praised the work of the district and their commitment to the children.
“We know there will be mistakes. We know that no plan is perfect, but we also know that preparation wins every time,” Dr. Ingram said. “I heard from the Teacher of the Year at Daniel Island School, Stephanie Donley, that today was 'awesome and seamless' as they transformed their lesson plans to an eLearning platform. Each day we will continue to work to transform our plans as necessary to keep students safe, as is this board’s number-one value, and to accomplish to the best of our abilities, delivering high quality instruction.”
During the emergency board meeting held on March 16th the board authorized the superintendent emergency powers that allow him to implement human resources protocol and assign duties as needed.
The primary objective is to ensure that employees are compensated while schools and offices are closed.
BCSD also decided to expand the feeding program to Devon Forest Elementary and Boulder Bluff Elementary. The program will run alongside the other programs from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. from Monday to Friday.