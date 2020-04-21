BCSD students place in Holocaust creative arts competition

Five Berkeley County School District students placed in the 2020 Holocaust Creative Arts Competition.
In the high school writing contest, Goose Creek High student Lewis Lee received an honorable mention for "An Ode to the Warsaw Ghetto."
Marrington Middle School of the Arts was able to sweep the middle school arts competition:
First place – Saige Shoup, On Public Eyes
Second place – Liana Kim, What Pulls the Bystanders
Third place – Eva Jones, The Truth is Blind
Honorable Mention – Raegan Rennert, Separate Lives
The competition is hosted by the Charleston Jewish Federation's REMEMBER Program. The entries come from middle and high school students from around the greater Charleston area. Categories include visual arts, creative writing and music and preforming arts.
This year the theme was "Perpetrators, Bystanders and Upstanders."
First-place winners receive $150, second receives $75, third receives $50 and honorable mentions receive $25.
The prizes are normally handed out at a banquet at the end of April. However, the prizes will be mailed to winners directly this year.