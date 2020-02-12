BCSD saves choking student

Dorothy Hilleary, known as Miss Dottie to the children on her bus, said she began driving a school bus after she retired from the technology industry because she always loved working with children.
The 2019-2020 school year is her first year as a bus driver and she said that the experience has been great.
"It's been fun," Hilleary said. "It's a wonderful group of drivers.
Wednesday November 23rd started like any other day and Hilleary was making her normal rounds.
However, she stopped the bus at one particular stop and there was then a commotion at the back of the bus and Hilleary said she knew something was wrong. She then put the bus in park and went to the students and saw that one student was choking and was unable to speak.
"She couldn't talk and I told her she was okay and everything was gonna be fine," Hilleary said.
Hilleary said that while the situation was frightening she said that she remained calm. She said that she had the student stand up and she then preformed the Heimlich maneuver on the student.
"By the grace of God I felt calm," Hilleary said. "I knew she was gonna be alright I knew it."
Hilleary said that once the student was okay she then went back to the driver's seat and went to the next stop.
"I didn't think of it as a life-saving moment," Hilleary said.
Hilleary said that she had asked a doctor about how to preform the Heimlich maneuver years before this incident in case she needed it. The district also said that all bus drivers receive CPR training.