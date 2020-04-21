You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

BCSD names Rookie Teacher of the Year finalists

  • Updated
BCSD approves competency-based curriculum to keep students from falling behind
Buy Now
file/Berkeley Independent/

The Berkeley County School District announced the three finalists for the Rookie Teacher of the Year award.

The committee reviewed individual applications from each nominee and selected the three finalists:

Kimba Cunningham – ninth through 12th-grade health science teacher at Timberland High

Kassi Lippard – first-grade teacher at H.E. Bonner Elementary

April Murphy – second-grade teacher at Cane Bay Elementary

The Rookie Teachers of the Year were nominated by their principals based on a number of criteria including meeting the needs of all students, providing quality instruction and being an advocate for students and public education as a whole

2020 BCSD Rookie Teachers of the Year

Berkeley Elementary: Taylor Westbury

Berkeley Middle: Minna Schubert

Bowen’s Corner Elementary: Madison Claffey

Cane Bay Elementary: April Murphy

Cane Bay High: Sabrina Gaines

Cane Bay Middle: Sharon Kunkel

College Park Middle: Jacob Stradcutter

Cross High: Ashlee Chadwick

Daniel Island School: Grace Clark

Devon Forest Elementary: Chesney Thomas

Foxbank Elementary: Megan Winningham

Goose Creek Elementary: Jamie Trotter

Goose Creek High: Rebecca Prouse

H.E. Bonner Elementary: Kassi Lippard

Hanahan Elementary: Shawn Perez

Hanahan High: Jeremiah Hines

Hanahan Middle: Bobby Thompson

Marrington Elementary: Samantha Clay

Marrington Middle: Cora Florence

Mount Holly Elementary: Emily Ritchey

Nexton Elementary: Kailin Thomas

Philip Simmons Elementary: Stephanie Parnell

Philip Simmons High: Elizabeth Crance

Sangaree Elementary: Michelle Vandross

Sangaree Intermediate: Catherine Carr

Sangaree Middle: D’Andre Streat

Sedgefield Middle: Molly Moore

Timberland High: Kimba Cunningham

Westview Elementary: Shelby Spears

Whitesville Elementary: Kristen Ciurlik