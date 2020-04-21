BCSD names Rookie Teacher of the Year finalists

The Berkeley County School District announced the three finalists for the Rookie Teacher of the Year award.
The committee reviewed individual applications from each nominee and selected the three finalists:
Kimba Cunningham – ninth through 12th-grade health science teacher at Timberland High
Kassi Lippard – first-grade teacher at H.E. Bonner Elementary
April Murphy – second-grade teacher at Cane Bay Elementary
The Rookie Teachers of the Year were nominated by their principals based on a number of criteria including meeting the needs of all students, providing quality instruction and being an advocate for students and public education as a whole
2020 BCSD Rookie Teachers of the Year
Berkeley Elementary: Taylor Westbury
Berkeley Middle: Minna Schubert
Bowen’s Corner Elementary: Madison Claffey
Cane Bay Elementary: April Murphy
Cane Bay High: Sabrina Gaines
Cane Bay Middle: Sharon Kunkel
College Park Middle: Jacob Stradcutter
Cross High: Ashlee Chadwick
Daniel Island School: Grace Clark
Devon Forest Elementary: Chesney Thomas
Foxbank Elementary: Megan Winningham
Goose Creek Elementary: Jamie Trotter
Goose Creek High: Rebecca Prouse
H.E. Bonner Elementary: Kassi Lippard
Hanahan Elementary: Shawn Perez
Hanahan High: Jeremiah Hines
Hanahan Middle: Bobby Thompson
Marrington Elementary: Samantha Clay
Marrington Middle: Cora Florence
Mount Holly Elementary: Emily Ritchey
Nexton Elementary: Kailin Thomas
Philip Simmons Elementary: Stephanie Parnell
Philip Simmons High: Elizabeth Crance
Sangaree Elementary: Michelle Vandross
Sangaree Intermediate: Catherine Carr
Sangaree Middle: D’Andre Streat
Sedgefield Middle: Molly Moore
Timberland High: Kimba Cunningham
Westview Elementary: Shelby Spears
Whitesville Elementary: Kristen Ciurlik