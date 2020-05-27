BCSD names Executive Director of Academics and Innovation

At the Berkeley County School District school board meeting on May 26th, Dr. Anthony Dixon was unanimously approved to be the Executive Director of Academics and Innovation.
Dixon was previously serving as the principal of Philip Simmons High School, he will leave that position in July to join the central office.
Chief Academic and Innovation Officer Dr. Kelly Wulf said that Dixon brings leadership that will help the district continue to move toward personalized learning.
“Dr. Dixon brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Academics and Innovation Department,” Dr. Wulf said. "He has served as a principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels and truly understands the needs of our school communities. Dr. Dixon also co-chairs our district Design Team, and will be an asset to us as we work to ensure that our students are college and career ready."
Dixon began his career in the Berkeley County School District as a teacher at St. Stephen Elementary School in 2004. He then became an assistant principal in 2006 and then spent the next 14 years as an administrator at various schools in Berkeley and Charleston County.
Dixon said that it will be difficult leaving Philip Simmons High School, but he is excited for the new challenges that he will face in his new role.
“I could not be more proud of our Iron Horses, and leaving is never easy,” Dr. Dixon said. "It has been an absolute honor to serve the Cainhoy and Philip Simmons communities, and I will continue to support their endeavors. This is most definitely not a goodbye, just a 'see you later'. I will continue leading the Philip Simmons High community until July, but will never be more than a phone call away. I am looking forward to assuming this new position as it aligns with my career goals and allows me to continue to serve in a district that I love. I am excited to have this opportunity to support student learning across Berkeley County."