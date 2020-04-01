You are the owner of this article.
BCSD committed to holding graduation ceremonies

  • Updated
Stratford High School Graduation 2019 68
Luther Prioleau Jr. celebrates as he walks across the stage to receive his diploma.

The Berkeley County School District announced that as of March 27th there is no change in the graduation schedule.

The graduation ceremonies are scheduled to begin on May 21st, 2020 and conclude on June 18th, 2020. 

The district stated that they are committed to holding the graduation ceremonies even if the dates and locations need to be changed. In the event that the quarantine is extended through the time that graduations are scheduled the district will notify the public of date and location changes.