BCSD approves school start date

The Berkeley County School District school board approved, a revised version of the 2020-2021 calendar at the board meeting on July 28th.
The revised calendar includes a start date of September 8th. The calendar also makes November 25th a teacher/student holiday, and also adds June 17th as a half day and June 18th and June 21st as teacher workdays.
The board unanimously approved the schedule after much discussion by board members.
“Our employees are stressed. They are frustrated, as we all are with this COVID,” said District 5 board representative Dave Barrow. “We’re all frustrated, so let’s reach out to them and give them something to say, ‘Hey, our school board understands that we want to travel.’ We want to accommodate that.”
The calendars are posted on the BCSD website and will be updated to reflect the new revised schedule.
“I do think this helps to provide some normalcy,” board chair Sally Wofford said.
Teachers will return to work on August 31st. Teachers who will work the LEAP days will also work August 17-21.