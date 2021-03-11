BCSD announces vaccines will be administered for teachers in BCSD this week

The first round of shots for employees in Berkeley County School District will be available on the 11 and 12 at the district’s offices in Moncks Corner, according to Dr. Eddie Ingram, BCSD Superintendent.
Announced at the Berkeley County School District meeting on Tuesday night, Ingram noted that there will be opportunities for more employees to receive vaccinations the following week
“We got several hundred vaccines that our staff will be working on to be distributed the following week, details to be released soon,” Ingram said.
The district is one of many in South Carolina that is now making efforts to arrange vaccinations for their employees. Records from South Carolina's Statewide Immunization Online Network indicate that 1,292,104 doses of vaccines have been administered within state lines.
Additionally, SIMON reports that there have also been over 10,000 vacancies administered to South Carolina residents outside of the state.
Teachers in BCSD will be able to get their vaccinations by scheduling an appointment via email in the days to come.