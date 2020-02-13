You are the owner of this article.
BCSD announces Teachers of the Year

The Berkeley County School District announced their Teachers of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year on Thursday February 13th. Each teacher writes a statement of their education philosophy and their biography. The teacher who receives the most votes from colleagues is named school Teacher of the Year and is considered for district Teacher of the Year.

The teachers of the year included:

Berkeley Alternative -- Owen Brittle

Berkeley Elementary -- Kaley Vinson

Berkeley High -- Crystal Peace

Berkeley Intermediate -- Corinne Tuttle

Berkeley Middle -- Celia de Monte

Berkeley Middle College -- Jonathan Golden

Boulder Bluff Elementary -- Heather Easterlin

Bowen's Corner Elementary -- Stephanie Forbes Dickerson

Cainhoy Elementary -- Ashley Illig

Cane Bay Elementary -- Anna Brewster

Cane Bay High -- Jenna S. Oliver

Cane Bay Middle -- Katie Sineath

College Park Elementary -- Judy Rainey

College Park Middle -- Jered Crosby

Cross Elementary -- Maurice Lawrence

Cross High -- Miriam Smith

Daniel Island School -- Stephanie Donley

Devon Forest Elementary -- Christi Cannon

Foxbank Elementary -- Kathleen Roland

Goose Creek Elementary -- Dedria Donnahoo

Goose Creek High -- Emily Robinson

H. E. Bonner Elementary -- Christin Morris

Hanahan Elementary -- Ivey Mom

Hanahan High -- Amy Rogers

Hanahan Middle -- Alexis Brock

Howe Hall AIMS -- Angela Rogers

J.K. Gourdin -- V. Lynne Dubay

Macadonia Middle -- Sabrina Ross

Marrington Elementary -- Tracie Connor

Marrington Middle -- Michele Bahm

Mt. Holly Elementary -- Jimmy Freeman

Nexton Elementary -- Natalie Jeanne Pittman

Philip Simmons Elementary -- Analyn Haynes

Philip Simmons High -- Taylor South

Philip Simmons Middle -- Suzette Coors

Sangaree Elementary -- Alixandra Little

Sangaree Intermediate -- Rebecca Long

Sangaree Middle -- Michelle Norwood

Sedgefield Middle -- Katie McFarland

St. Stephen Elementary -- Melissa T. Williams

St. Stephen Middle -- Nicole Whitfield

Stratford High -- Ricky Reyes

Timberland High -- Lane Rouse

Westview Elementary -- Jennifer Beaver

Westview Middle -- Coach Arthur Jashienski

Westview Primary -- Melodie D. Noon

Whitesville Elementary -- Carolyn Davis