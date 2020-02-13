BCSD announces Teachers of the Year

The Berkeley County School District announced their Teachers of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year on Thursday February 13th. Each teacher writes a statement of their education philosophy and their biography. The teacher who receives the most votes from colleagues is named school Teacher of the Year and is considered for district Teacher of the Year.
The teachers of the year included:
Berkeley Alternative -- Owen Brittle
Berkeley Elementary -- Kaley Vinson
Berkeley High -- Crystal Peace
Berkeley Intermediate -- Corinne Tuttle
Berkeley Middle -- Celia de Monte
Berkeley Middle College -- Jonathan Golden
Boulder Bluff Elementary -- Heather Easterlin
Bowen's Corner Elementary -- Stephanie Forbes Dickerson
Cainhoy Elementary -- Ashley Illig
Cane Bay Elementary -- Anna Brewster
Cane Bay High -- Jenna S. Oliver
Cane Bay Middle -- Katie Sineath
College Park Elementary -- Judy Rainey
College Park Middle -- Jered Crosby
Cross Elementary -- Maurice Lawrence
Cross High -- Miriam Smith
Daniel Island School -- Stephanie Donley
Devon Forest Elementary -- Christi Cannon
Foxbank Elementary -- Kathleen Roland
Goose Creek Elementary -- Dedria Donnahoo
Goose Creek High -- Emily Robinson
H. E. Bonner Elementary -- Christin Morris
Hanahan Elementary -- Ivey Mom
Hanahan High -- Amy Rogers
Hanahan Middle -- Alexis Brock
Howe Hall AIMS -- Angela Rogers
J.K. Gourdin -- V. Lynne Dubay
Macadonia Middle -- Sabrina Ross
Marrington Elementary -- Tracie Connor
Marrington Middle -- Michele Bahm
Mt. Holly Elementary -- Jimmy Freeman
Nexton Elementary -- Natalie Jeanne Pittman
Philip Simmons Elementary -- Analyn Haynes
Philip Simmons High -- Taylor South
Philip Simmons Middle -- Suzette Coors
Sangaree Elementary -- Alixandra Little
Sangaree Intermediate -- Rebecca Long
Sangaree Middle -- Michelle Norwood
Sedgefield Middle -- Katie McFarland
St. Stephen Elementary -- Melissa T. Williams
St. Stephen Middle -- Nicole Whitfield
Stratford High -- Ricky Reyes
Timberland High -- Lane Rouse
Westview Elementary -- Jennifer Beaver
Westview Middle -- Coach Arthur Jashienski
Westview Primary -- Melodie D. Noon
Whitesville Elementary -- Carolyn Davis