BCSD announces Teacher of the Year finalists

Berkeley County School District announced the finalist for the 2020 Teacher of the Year.
The announcement was a little bit different this year as well. Normally the finalists are announced by the district at the Teacher Forum Induction Ceremony, however that could not happen due to COVID-19 restricting social gatherings.
The district instead honored finalists through delivering flowers, artwork by Berkeley County resident Willis Sanders and a yard sign to display in front of their homes.
The first finalist is Carolyn Davis, a media specialist at Whitesville Elementary School. She has been teaching for 28 years and said in her Teacher of the Year application that she strives to keep learning fresh and interesting.
The second finalist is Jered Crosby, a seventh grade science teacher at College Park Middle School. He has been teaching at College Park Middle for the past three years. He said his number one goal as a teacher is to provide an educational experience that combines real-life lessons and skills they will never forget.
The third finalist is Judy Rainey, a first and second grader teacher at College Park Elementary School. He has been teaching for 39 years and has been at College Park Elementary School for two years. She said that she always seeks to bring innovative learning practices into the classroom and helping students learn the way that works best for them.
The Teacher of the Year will be announced on May 21.