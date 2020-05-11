BCSD announces in-person graduation schedule and guidelines

The Berkeley County School District will host in-person graduation ceremonies in June. The district adjusted the graduation schedule in order to provide a meaningful experience to all graduating seniors.
Guidelines will be in place to ensure the safety of all those who attend the ceremony.
Graduates will be placed several feet apart in order to maintain social distancing. Each graduate will receive four tickets to give to attendees 4 years of age and older. Attendees under three will be allowed enter the ceremony with no ticket, but seating will be measured to accompany ticket holders.
Seating will be measured out and those in attendance will have designated and pre-marked seating areas. No more than 4 ticketed individuals will be allowed to sit in a designated area. They will need to remain in those areas before during and after the ceremony, no one other than graduates and school staff will be allowed on the field.
At the conclusion of the ceremony students will be dismissed by sections in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines and attendees should exit ceremony and are encourage to go directly to their cars.
"We appreciate the response of our seniors and their parents to our graduation ceremony survey," said BCSD Superintendent Eddie Ingram. "The feedback provided helped guide the decision to host in-person graduation ceremonies on our school campuses. The graduation ceremony experience may be different from years past; however, we are committed to ensuring that it is memorable for our seniors and their parents in light of necessary restrictions. We look forward to seeing and celebrating the BCSD Class of 2020."
The ceremonies will also be live streamed on various platforms and in the event of inclement weather they will be rescheduled.
The 2020 Graduation Schedule:
June 17, 2020
Berkeley High School at 9 a.m.
Bonner Stadium
Hanahan High School at 9 a.m.
Wiley Knight Stadium
June 18, 2020
Cane Bay High School at 9 a.m.
Cane Bay Stadium
Philip Simmons High School at 9 a.m.
Philip Simmons Stadium
Berkeley Middle College High School at 7 p.m.
Berkeley High School Auditorium
June 19, 2020
Stratford High School at 9 a.m.
W.L. Bonds Stadium
Timberland High School at 9 a.m.
Timberland Stadium
June 20 2020
Goose Creek High School at 9 a.m.
Charles B. Gibson Stadium
Cross High School at 9:00 a.m.
A.E. Ravenell Stadium