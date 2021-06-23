Dorchester obituaries for June 11-17

DOYLE, Shawn Christopher, 38, of Summerville died June 11. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GROOMS, Frances Joyce, 54, of Summerville died June 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
GRUNO, Valentine Jr., 70, of Summerville died June 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
HENDRIX, Mary A., 70, of Summerville died June 11. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston.
JENKINS, Rena, 78, of Ridgeville died June 14. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home of Summerville.
KELLER, John Robert, 90, of Bonneau died June 13. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
KINSLOW, Michael Patrick, 66, of Summerville died June 13. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral home.
LAM, Charles William III, 69, of Summerville died June 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
NAVY, Katherine Ann, 68, of Summerville died June 10. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
PUTNUM, Rita Jean, 61, of Summerville died June 13. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel.
WEST, Lewis, 56, of Summerville died June 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Ladson Chapel.