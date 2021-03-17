Dorchester District Two School District to close early Thursday due to bad weather

Based on the latest report from National Weather Service Wednesday, Dorchester School District Two will follow an early dismissal schedule for all students on Thursday as follows: Elementary schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.; middle schools at 11:30 a.m.; and high schools, GAP and Rollings Middle School of the Arts at 12:30 p.m.
Extended day services will be open until 1:30 p.m.
Severe weather conditions with strong winds and heavy rain are forecast for Thursday afternoon causing hazardous road conditions with possible power outages. In an abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff, schools will dismiss early before severe weather conditions arrive in the area.
All extracurricular and after school activities are cancelled on Thursday. All families and staff are encouraged to be cautious and stay safe during this weather situation.