Dorchester County Sheriff's Office Deputy of the Year announced

CPL Forrest Thompson was recently recognized as the 2020 Deputy of the Year in the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.
The award was presented to CPL Thompson by Chief Deputy Sam Richardson. Thompson’s family, friends, and co-workers looked on as he received the award.
The Deputy of the Year Award is given to recognize integrity, strong work ethic, carrying out prescribed duties, and showing respect for the public we serve. It also represents exemplary achievement, contribution and performance in the deputy’s job and related duties.
As in CPL Thompson’s case, it is also given to recognize the deputy’s efforts for inspiring and supporting the performance and achievements of his co-workers.
Forrest has served the Sheriff’s Office since 2016 and he has been assigned to the Warrants Division since February 2018. Together, he and his partner, PFC Matt Stoll, clear about 14 arrest warrants each week.
CPL Thompson has served with the Army National Guard for six years and recently re-enlisted for six years with the Air Force Reserve. With the reserve he will be serving as one of their firearms instructors.