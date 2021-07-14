Dorchester County obituaries for June 30-July 5

BLANCHARD, Daniel Francis Jr., 87, of Harleyville died June 29. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
CEVDAR, Jaiden Elizabeth, 18, of Summerville died July 5. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
GIACONA, Frank James, 68, of Summerville died June 28. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Ladson Chapel.
HUEBSCHEN, Donald R., 68, of Summerville died June 29. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
JAMES, Mary E. Lincoln, 78, of Summerville died July 2. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary.
KIRK, Angela, 64, of Summerville died June 26. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
MASTEN, Carolyn Howell, 78, of Summerville died June 27. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
NATIVIDAD, Eva M., 90, of Summerville died June 28. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
OGLAND, Michael Lee, 71, of Summerville died July 3. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
SHULER, Cheryl Infinger, 74, of St. George died July 5. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
TROUP, John T., 67, of Summerville died July 2. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals of Charleston.