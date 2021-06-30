Dorchester County obituaries for June 18-23

BATES, Johnnie Franklin Jr., 67, of Summerville died June 20. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
BOWMAN, Larry Kenneth, 75, of Summerville died June 19. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
BROWN, John, 74, of Ladson died June 16. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
COBIN, Gloria, 89, of Ridgeville died Monday. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home of Summerville.
COOPER, Ted Vernon, 90, of Summerville died June 16. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
CUMMINS, Bill, 85, of Harleyville died June 19. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home.
FOSTER, Margaret E., 96, of Summerville died June 19. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
HUDSON, Amelia Ellen, 83, of St. George died June 19. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
HURLEY, William Hoyt, 84, of Reevesville died June 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
JACOBS, Minnie Louise, 74, of Summerville died June 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Ladson Chapel.
ROURK, Roger Allen, 65, of Summerville died June 19. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
TEMPLETON, David Boyd, 82, of Summerville died Saturday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.