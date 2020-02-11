CSU signing class No. 13 in FCS

Charleston Southern football's recruiting class sits among the best in the FCS this season as the Buccaneers picked up the No. 13-ranked class according to HERO Sports. The organization announced its top 50 FCS classes based on their own rating system.
The Buccaneers signed 18 players in the 2020 signing class with four December signees and 14 who inked their name this past Wednesday on National Signing Day.
Noted among the class and recognized among HERO Sports' top-300 FCS signees were six individual players, including two ranked in the top 100.
The Bucs were one of three Big South teams to be ranked among the FCS' Top-50 joining Kennesaw State (No. 9) and Monmouth (No. 46). CSU improved on their signing day rankings in head coach Autry Denson's signing class – the Bucs were ranked No. 41 in 2019.
CSU looks to build off a strong finish to Denson's inaugural season at the helm of the Bucs in 2019. CSU wrapped up Big South play with a winning record for the fourth consecutive season, while finishing 2019 winning five of their last six games.
