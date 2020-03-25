Watch for COVID-19 scammers, your utilities are safe

In times of crisis there are people out there looking to take advantage of others, even a pandemic won’t stop them.
Now in a released statement, Berkeley Electric Cooperative is warning members to be on the lookout for phone scammers trying to take advantage of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The release states Scammers are actively threatening members with having their electrical service cutoff unless immediate payment is made over the phone.
In response to COVID-19, back on March 14, Berkeley Electric, which serves portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties, announced it was suspending disconnections for nonpayment. The utility also only accepts phone payments through its automated system so if members receive this type of call, they can simply hang up.
The statement also reminded their members that they are still responsible for paying for the energy they use and are encouraged to pay what they can to avoid a large bill when normal services resume.