Victim identified after fatal shooting during card game

Moncks Corner, SC (29461)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.