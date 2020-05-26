Victim identified after fatal shooting during card game

Investigators in Berkeley County said a Moncks Corner man died from a single gunshot wound on the evening of May, 25. Following an autopsy on May 26, Berkeley County Coroner, George Oliver announced the cause of death and identified the victim as 31-year-old Ronvelle Johnson.
The incident happened at an address on Old Highway 6 in Cross. Deputies in Berkeley County said they responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. on Memorial Day.
A statement from the sheriff’s office said deputies were told, while heading to the scene, that there was a fight that had escalated to a shooting. When deputies arrived to the location they discovered Johnson was shot and he had succumbed to the injury. The coroner pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.
Deputies said that according to preliminary investigations, the altercation occurred over a card game.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested and charged 29-year old Tashawn Jamel Johnson with murder.