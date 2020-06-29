Possible double homicide in Berkeley County

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred early on Monday, June 29.
In an emailed statement regarding the incident the sheriff’s office said deputies were called out to the Cross Community about what was first a possible auto accident. Deputies said when they arrived on the scene they discovered two females suffering from gunshot wounds.
The statement from the BCSO said both victims are deceased and the coroner will release the identities at a later time. Investigators are asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.