Man wanted for burglary at Stratford High

In a statement emailed to media Goose Creek Police said that on July, 30, 20 at 9:42 a.m. Officers responded to Stratford High School in reference to a burglary that had occurred the night before.
Police said they were contacted and the complainant said items were missing from the school. Officers said they were able to access the surveillance cameras and determine that a white adult male, who police identified as 35-year-old Justin Stoble, entered the school the night before at approximately 6:39 p.m. on a bicycle and had taken those a laptop and radios.
Police said Stroble is 5’11”, 169 lbs. and he is sometimes known to carry a weapon. Stroble has active burglary warrants out of the Goose Creek Police Department and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for any information regarding Stroble, his whereabouts, or the burglary. Police are asking citizens to contact Sergeant Powell at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2356.