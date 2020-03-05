K-9 retirement ceremony held in Goose Creek

After serving six-and-a-half years with the Goose Creek Department a beloved K-9 was honored at a retirement ceremony on March, 5.
K-9 Kron has been with the department since November of 2013. During that time, he has assisted with countless drug arrests and successful searches for suspects. Officers and K-9’s from Goose Creek as well as other local agencies, gathered for a ceremony at Pet Supplies Plus to give Kron a proper farewell.
“He’s got a few health issues and we want to allow him enjoy the rest of his life, pain free-- as pain free as possible,” said Goose Creek Police Chief, LC Roscoe, before giving Kron’s handler a retirement plaque for the K-9. “We obviously view Kron as a huge asset and we are definitely going to miss him.”
Kron will also be missed by his handler. The bitter-sweet ceremony marks an end to a working partnership that spans years.
“Me and Kron have been together for a really long time; a lot of bad, a lot of good,” said Officer Alexander Erickson, a Goose Creek Officer and Kron’s handler. “I have attributed where I have gotten in my career because of him.”
Officer Erickson, at times, began to get emotional when talking about their unique bond and not having his K-9 partner in the future.
“He has gone to work with me every single day for over five years; I’ve been in fights in the street and he’s been involved in them,” said Erickson. “It’s a very big attachment, you rely on him and he relies on you to go home at the end of the day.”
While Kron will not be going to work he will not be leaving his handler. The department has given Officer Erickson and his family ownership of the 8-year-old, retired K-9. Erickson said retired life will take some getting used to, for the both of them.
“He knows when my uniform goes on, he knows what that means, so it’s going to be very difficult for him to know what I’m doing and then have to stay home,” he said. “But we’re going to keep him busy and keep him happy.”