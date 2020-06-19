Jeffery Scofield gets probation for Bishop England voyeurism

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office told the Berkeley Independent that 33-year-old Jeffery Alan Scofield pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism and the second voyeurism charge was dropped. Scofield committed his crimes while in his office at Bishop England High School on Daniel Island in Berkeley County.
Scofield was arrested in May of 2019. Spokesperson for the AG’s office, Robert Kittle said that on June 9, Judge Roger Young sentenced Scofield to two years in prison but that was suspended to 18-months of probation.
Scofield will not spend any time behind bars if he holds to the terms of the sentence, that include continuing to register as a sex offender an undergo mental health treatment.
Before his arrest Scofield was an employee at the school for five years and worked in the athletic department. Scofield admitted that he recorded the boy’s locker room from his office window by placing his phone between the blinds.
Administrators at Bishop England called police after video, of two juveniles was discovered on an electronic device. He has been out on bond since his arrest last year. Scofield graduated from the school in 2004.