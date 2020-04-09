How the public is dealing with Executive Orders

Following the new “Work-or-Home” orders released by Governor Henry McMaster the public has been wanting some clarification from local law enforcement. Both Berkeley and Dorchester County dispatch centers are getting several calls though 9-1-1.
“A lot of things we are getting from the public are about the Governor’s orders,” said Lori Henerey-Miller, Operations Supervisor for Dorchester County’s 911 Center. “A lot of questions that we are getting are, is there an actual curfew in place,… We are getting a lot of stuff about the social gathering and the social distancing and what all that actually entails.”
And there’s not much dispatchers can offer other than to direct callers to SCDHEC’s website regarding the orders and public safety.
“I think people are a little confused on when they can gather and when they can’t gather, when they should leave their house and when they shouldn’t.” said Henerey-Miller.
The public is also not afraid to call law enforcement about others who may be violating the orders.
“We are definitely getting calls about, ‘Hey my neighbor has six cars parked outside and I know, they are not family members. What can we do about that?’,” she said.
At this time the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office have not cited anyone for violating the orders. Berkeley County recently released a statement regarding its call volume about the orders.
“Several Berkeley County residents have messaged us and have called dispatch to ask what is permissible and what is not. Berkeley County dispatch has been inundated with calls asking questions,” the statement said. “Please understand that Berkeley County deputies will NOT be making traffic stops on vehicles for the sole purpose to see where you’re going. You are still allowed to go to any business that has been deemed essential or any activity that has been deemed essential, per orders.”
The statement also included remarks from Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis.
“We know many residents are concerned about a situation that is leaving many helpless and concerned,” the sheriff said. “Our deputies are working hard to make sure this medical pandemic does not become a free opportunity for criminals. Berkeley County deputies are still out and about keeping us safe.”
The statement said Sheriff Lewis understands the public’s constitutional rights and they have no intentions on hindering those by any means and wanted the public to remember to only call 911 for a criminal or medical emergency. Calls that are not an emergency or need immediate response, put a strain on emergency sources. Berkeley County is encouraging residents to use the online reporting system on the county website if it is not an emergency.