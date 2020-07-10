Homicide investigation in Goose Creek

The Goose Creek Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that happened on July 9.
Police said at approximately 1:34 p.m. officers from the Goose Creek Police Department were dispatched to Sora Lane, in the Woodland Lake Subdivision of Goose Creek in reference to gun shots.
Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive 20-year-old male on the front porch of a residence. Paramedics arrived and declared the victim deceased at the scene.
Investigators are asking if the public has any information regarding this shooting to please contact the Goose Creek Police Department.