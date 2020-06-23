Hanahan woman charged with homicide by child abuse

An arrest warrant shows that Stefanie Ann Johnson had watched the two-year-old victim since the child was six weeks old. Back on May 23, Johnson called EMS to report an unresponsive child due to a possible drowning.
After an investigation the Hanahan Police Department found that there was enough evidence to arrest Johnson for homicide by child abuse. She was formally charged on June 22, and is currently being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center.
The arrest warrant states that the child’s mother dropped the victim off at Johnson’s residence on River Rock Road in Hanahan, on the morning of May 23. Later that afternoon the mother received a text showing the child in good health.
The warrant states that at 7:50 p.m. Johnson called paramedics about the child being unresponsive. The child was taken to MUSC and remained unresponsive until death on May, 25.
Police said before calling EMS, the warrant states, that at 6:15 p.m. Johnson was googling how to get water out of a child’s lungs. Law enforcement alleges that given the amount of time she allowed the child to remain unresponsive before getting help, showed an extreme indifference to the child’s well-being.
Following her arrest Johnson was not given a bond amount at her June 22, hearing. A circuit court judge will determine a bond at a later date.