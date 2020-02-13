Goose Creek man arrest for crimes against children

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of a Berkeley County man for numerous crimes against children.
The AG’s office said 29-year-old Joel Daniel Seaman, from Goose Creek was arrested on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department made the arrest.
Investigators state Seaman possessed multiple files of child pornography.
Seaman was arrested on February 10, 2020. He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. The charges are felony offenses punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.