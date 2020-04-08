Death investigation: Victim shot

Death investigation: Accidental shooting possible
The Goose Creek Police Department is currently investigating a death that happened on the evening of April 7.
Police said they responded to a home on Nandina Drive located in the Hayden Ponds Subdivision due to call about a shooting. Officers said when they arrived at the home there was a 19-year old deceased victim.
Police said there were six people present at the time of the incident and the suspected shooter was fully cooperative with police. Police said they were told the suspected shooter was attempting to show the victim how the clean the firearm but failed to make sure the gun was cleared of bullets which resulted in the discharge of the gun due to a round the chamber.