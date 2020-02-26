Crime Blotter

Car damage
On Feb. 5, deputies in Berkeley County responded to Highway 402 and Turnaround Ct., regarding vandalism of a vehicle. The deputies said when they arrived they noticed four broken windows on the vehicle and there was additional damage. Deputies tracked down the owner who lives in Goose Creek. The incident report states the owner told deputies she was driving the car when it caught fire and she pulled over in the area so her insurance company could have it towed. Deputies were told the windows were not broken when she left the vehicle.
Drugs
Deputies in Berkeley County were patrolling Highway 52 in Goose Creek on Feb. 4, when the driver of a moped with a female passenger changed lanes without using a turn signal. The incident report states the deputies initiated a traffic stop. The deputy said when as they were pulling the vehicle over the driver motioned his arm and the deputy noticed something being discarded. The incident report said the deputy asked the driver when he tossed away and the driver said it was nothing. The report states other deputies arrived and located a clear container along the driver’s path of travel. The contents inside field tested presumptive for meth. Both the driver and passenger were detained. The incident report states the driver admitted he had just been released from jail and was on probation and was trying to get his life strait.
Theft
On Feb. 5, deputies responded to Rootbranch Road for a theft of a vehicle. The complainant said, as she does every morning, she went outside to start up her car and walked back into the house to get her grandchild. The incident report states she was not in the house for no more than three minutes. The report states when she walked back outside with her granddaughter the vehicle was missing. The vehicle had a baby on board sticker and a handicapped placard in the front window. No arrests were made at the time of the report.
Assault
Deputies were called to a home on Harbor Lake Drive in Goose Creek on Feb. 1, regarding an assault. The complainant told deputies a person she knew as a childhood friend broke into the home and began assaulting the victim. The incident report states the suspect got into the home while the victim was sleeping and began the physical assault. Another person in the home broke up the scuffle. Everyone involved said they were not sure why the suspect acted this way and said they are not sure how the suspect got into the house because the doors were locked. The complainant wanted to press charges for breaking and entering.