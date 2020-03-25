On March 17, Berkeley County Deputies responded to College Park Road for a vehicle break-in.
The incident report states the complainant told deputies all three of his vehicles were unlocked and they were broken into during the night.
Deputies said the vehicles were rummaged through and there were some items missing that included: tools, rosary beads, $34 in loose change, and $10 worth of toilet paper. No arrests were made at the time of the report.
Drugs found
On March 19, deputies in Berkeley County made a traffic stop near Panopolis Road. The incident report states that when the deputy approached the vehicle a bag of unused syringes was visible on the passenger seat. The report states the deputy ask the driver if he has diabetes and the driver replied that “his friend does.” The deputy said the driver did admit he was feeling nervous because of the stop and he did not give consent to search his vehicle. The deputy said after receiving the suspect’s information from dispatch it was determined he was on probation for dangerous drugs and there was reasonable suspicious to search his vehicle. Law enforcement said during the search a syringe was found loaded with what field tested presumptive for heroin. The subject was arrested the incident report states that while on the way to the jail the suspect told the deputy he had been arrested before on similar charges.
Assault
Deputies in Berkeley County responded to Vine Street in Goose Creek on March, 16 regarding an assault. The incident report states the victim told law enforcement the suspect is a homeless man her boyfriend helps out from time-to-time. The report states the victim asked the suspect to remove some items from a basket and he refused. Deputies said the victim then retrieved the basket and the suspect became aggressive and shoved her to the ground and spit in her face. The suspect left the scene once law enforcement was called. No arrests were made at time of the report.
Shots fired
On March 12, deputies responded to Stanley Reid Road regarding a shooting. The incident report states that when deputies arrived they spoke to the complainant who said she and her daughter were at home in the early afternoon when they heard several loud booms. The report states once the noise stopped they walked outside to investigate and discovered the front of the residence was shot with several rounds. Deputies said during the investigation they located 17, 9mm shell casings 75 feet away from the residence.