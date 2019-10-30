Drug possession
Sheriff’s deputies in Berkeley County made a traffic stop on Newell Lane on Oct. 17. The incident report states that while the deputy was speaking with the passenger and the driver they could see several small plastic baggies on the floorboard. The deputy asked if they had any illegal narcotics or weapons in the vehicle. The driver replied there was a marijuana pipe in the car. The incident report states that the drover consented to a search of the vehicle. The deputy said inside a backpack a digital scale was discovered as well as 74.00 grams of what tested positive to be cocaine base. The passenger of the vehicle was detained and the report states the backpack was his but he did not own the contents inside. The passenger was arrested for trafficking cocaine. The suspect told the deputy he had just recently got out of prison.
Theft
On Oct. 21 deputies in Berkeley County were called to Jedberg Road and Drop Off Drive in reference to a stolen tractor. The John Deere front loader was parked on the side of the road in front of the Spinx Gas Station when deputies said it was stolen. The complainant described the tractor as being yellow and grey. Deputies said they tried to get video from the gas station but they were of no help. The tractor’s information was placed in National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
Fugitive arrest
A Berkeley County Deputy was called to Black Oak Road in reference to a suspicious person on Oct. 14. The incident report states that when the deputy arrived he found the subject laying on the front porch of the St. Mark AME church. The deputy said upon running the suspect’s information it was determined he had an active warrant from the Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole. Once the warrant was confirmed the suspect was placed under arrest and taken to the Berkeley County Detention Center in Moncks Corner.
Assault
Deputies responded to a night club on S. Live Oak Drive in Moncks Corner on Oct. 16. Upon arrival deputies were informed that two people inside the club had gotten into a verbal and physical altercation. The incident report states that when other tried to separate the two once of them pulled a knife. A witness said they slapped the knife from the hand of the subject. The incident report states that an employee then retrieved a gun from the office area and returned to the floor and began to escort the subject out with the gun drawn. The deputies were told during the commotion the gun discharged into the floor at the bar area.
Deputies said after speaking to both parties they were advised it was a misunderstanding and neither wanted to press charges. The handgun and the knife were taken by deputies as evidence.