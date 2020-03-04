Stealing gas
Deputies in Berkeley County responded to U-haul rental facility in Goose Creek on Jan. 25. The incident report states the manager told deputies that someone has been siphoning fuel from the rental trucks while they are parked in the lot. The complainant said it seems to be happening of Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The report states that so far the business has lost $220 in fuel. Deputies said there were no cameras in the area. No arrests were made at the time of the report.
Shots fired
Deputies in Berkeley County responded to Leisure Drive regarding a shots fired incident on Jan. 21. The incident report states when deputies arrived at the scene several people were standing around a fire in front of the residence drinking alcohol and were extremely calm. The incident report states no one would provide information on what happened. Deputies said they talked to the complainant and she showed them her truck which had been struck by gunfire in the side door. Deputies said it looked like a shotgun blast at close range. Deputies said while investigating they found spent shotgun shell and one live round next to it near the campfire. The report states a witness told deputies a sedan had stopped near the area and someone fired the shot and the car sped away.
Harassment
On Jan. 15, deputies in Berkeley County were contacted by a Moncks Corner resident about harassing phone calls. The incident report states the complainant told them the suspect used to live at her residence but his attitude and actions began to change. The report states the subject drives past the home and does donuts in front of the residence and he’s called the complaint and sent messages, one from the subject states he wanted to kidnap and the complainant and make her have his child. The complainant said she wants the incident to be documented so she can issue a restraining order on the subject.
Domestic Violence
Back on Jan. 16, deputies in Berkeley County were called to disturbance in the Summerville area. The incident report states the complainant told deputies her husband tried to kill her by spraying her in the eyes with an unknown substance. Deputies said when they made contact with the complainant she said she couldn’t see and there was a male nearby yelling which was her husband. Deputies said they then separated the two to get information. Deputies said they observed that both subjects, husband and wife, had been drinking and were slurring their speech. The incident report states the female said that the two began argue and the husband approached and sprayed a substance in her eyes and she then sprayed pepper spray on him. The report states the husband told deputies she sprayed him first with the pepper spray and he then sprayed cat cleaner on her. Neither subjects wanted to press charges and both were separated for the evening.