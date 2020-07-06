BCSO: Arrests following triple homicide

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced arrests following a shooting on July 3, in Goose Creek. The BCSO is calling the incident a triple homicide. One of those arrested is a juvenile.
Deputies said Jabaari Kayon Ferguson, was arrested in connection with the murders. A 16-year year old suspect was also arrested by the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said around 11:30 p.m. on July 3, the agency was called to a disturbance on Oakside Drive off of Red Bank Road. A statement from the sheriff’s office said when deputies arrived on the scene they found several people shot inside a residence.
The BCSO are asking anyone with additional information about this crime to call deputies immediately at 843-719-4415.