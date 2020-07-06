BCSO: Arrests following triple homicide, victims named

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced arrests following a shooting on July 3, in Goose Creek. The BCSO is calling the incident a triple homicide. One of those arrested is a juvenile.
Deputies said Jabaari Kayon Ferguson, was arrested in connection with the murders. A 16-year year old suspect was also arrested by the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said around 11:30 p.m. on July 3, the agency was called to a disturbance on Oakside Drive off of Red Bank Road. A statement from the sheriff’s office said when deputies arrived on the scene they found several people shot inside a residence.
The Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver released the names of victims on July 7.
They are 45-year-old Acacio Carro, 39-year-old, Jose Torrez-Padilla, and 32 year old Salvador Dominguez. The victims all lived in Goose Creek, Oliver said.
The BCSO is asking anyone with additional information about this crime to call deputies immediately at 843-719-4415.