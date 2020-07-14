Arrest made in Cross double homicide

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in a suspected double homicide in Cross that happened in the early morning on June 29.
Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver released the names of the victims. They are 61-year-old Lori Gentile of Mt. Pleasant and 25-year-old, Lashawn Gadson of Reevesville.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement on July 14, that Damayjhon Gadson was apprehended in Evansville, Indiana on July, 13.
“There is nothing that will bring these women back but I hope making an arrest will be the first step of closure for the families of the deceased.” Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “We are grateful for the assistance of the United States Marshall Task Force and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.”
The sheriff’s office said regarding the incident that deputies were called out to the Cross Community about what was first a possible auto accident. Deputies said when they arrived on the scene they discovered the two females suffering from gunshot wounds.