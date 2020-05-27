Armed robbery at motel, victim stabbed

Police in Goose Creek are looking for the person involved in an armed robbery early on May, 27. Officers said at 5:00 a.m. they responded to the Quality Inn on Redbank Road, in reference to a reported armed robbery.
A statement from the police department said that upon arrival, it was determined that a 29-year-old victim had been stabbed twice in the leg during an altercation.
Police said the victim advised officers that he went to the hotel to assist a friend and was attacked when he got to the hotel. The suspect stabbed him twice in the leg during the altercation and took his vehicle keys.
Police said the suspect then left the scene with the victim’s vehicle. Officers said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the case is still actively under investigation.
The Goose Creek Police Department asks if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact them at (843) 863-5200 or Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111.