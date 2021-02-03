14 arrested in Berkeley County bust

In an emailed statement the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced The Narcotic Task Force made several arrests following a six- month narcotics investigation in the Macedonia area of Berkeley County. In total fourteen people were arrested on various drug and weapons charges.
The sheriff's office said the suspects are:
Charles “Billy” Litchfield was arrested on charges that include 14 counts of distribution of methamphetamine, four counts of trafficking methamphetamine, five counts of sale of a gun to a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Justin Litchfield was arrested on five counts of distribution of fentanyl, possession of Methamphetamine and possession of heroin. Cecil Floyd was arrested on charges that include distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with Intent to distribute fentanyl.
Bobby Brinson was arrested for third degree criminal sexual conduct. Destry Sweatman was arrest for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and trafficking fentanyl.
Joshua Jacobs was arrested for trafficking in fentanyl, Amanda Fletcher was arrested for trafficking in fentanyl.
Sandi Thompson was arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Missy Lee Litchfield is arrested for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.
Krista Leigh Dunn was arrested for unlawful conduct toward a child and distribution of heroin. Jamie Potter was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of stolen goods and possession of marijuana.
Brandon Litchfield was arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
Thomas Kelly was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of schedule II controlled substance. Christine Potter was arrested for marijuana possession.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is also looking for three additional suspects: Catherine Powers Owens is wanted for distribution of methamphetamine, Kenneth Blake Poole is wanted for unlawful conduct towards a child and distribution of heroin and Tracy Headden is wanted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
“This investigation has taken some time to make sure detectives investigated thoroughly,” Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Citizens of the Macedonia community came forward to express concerns about habitual suspicious activity. The result of this investigation is the conclusion of patience and support from the community.”
The investigation centered in an area off Dewitt Road in Macedonia. Law enforcement said drugs and those who deal them have plagued the area for years.
Investigators said they seized 265 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of heroin.
The BCSO Narcotics Task Force includes law enforcement from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Goose Creek Police Department, Hanahan Police Department and the Moncks Corner Police Department.