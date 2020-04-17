Community Calendar

Some of the following dates may have changed due to the current health concerns related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Please contact the organizer to confirm.
Superstar Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi: April 25, 3-8 p.m., Goose Creek Activity Center. Fundraiser for Camp Rise Above. For more information contact Brittany LaRoche, (843) 569-4242, ext. 5304 or visit www.gcgymnasticswithkatelyn.org.
Spring Fling with the Coopertones: Saturday, April 25, 7-11 p.m. at The American Legion Post 166, 116 Howe Hall Road, Goose Creek. Tickets: $7.50 in advance or $10 at the door. Cash bar. Tickets available at the Legion.
The Lowcountry’s Hometown Festival: April 25, East Main Street, Moncks Corner, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.aroundthecornerfest.com/hometown-festival/.
Cane Bay Online Book Discussion: All Day Event, April 27. Feeling out of touch with your book group? Have a Goodreads account? Join online in discussing American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins. New discussion starter questions will be posted to the Cane Bay online discussion group. This is a private group for adults 18 and up, so you will have to request to join first. Then start posting.
Homeschool Tools: 10:30 a.m. to noon, April 27. Moncks Corner Library, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner. Are you a homeschooling family who wants a fun learning session? Come out and participate in interestin and educational STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) activities with other homeschoolers. Registration of parent required. For more information or to register, call 843-719-4223.
Grocery Store Tour Pop-Up: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 27. Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek. Learn how to plan and shop for healthy and delicious meals for your family. Presented by the Lowcountry Food Bank. For more information, call 843-572-1376.
Youth Fishing Rodeo: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 2. Lake at the Goose Creek Municipal Center, ages 16 & under. No outside coolers or pets. To pre-register visit www.dnr.sc.gov/aquaticed/rodeos or call 803-737-8483.
Murder Mystery Night: 6-8 p.m., May 2. Saint Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive, Saint Stephen. Join us for food and fun. Help us solve the murder at Saint James Park. For more information or to register, call 843-567-4862.
Lego Mania Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon on May 2. Moncks Corner Library, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner. Imagine, create and build with LEGO blocks provided by the library. For more information, call 843-719-4223.
Zen Den: 5-6 p.m., May 7. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. For grades 6th-7th. This is a multi-hobby club for teens. All hobbies are welcomed. Video games, needlework, drawing, crafting, and more! Teens are given the opportunity to interact with peers of similar interests or to learn new skills. For more information, call 843-695-1208.
Tech Time: 4-5 p.m., May 7. Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek. Need help with your e-reader device? Need to learn how to download books from our free apps? Ms. Andrea is happy to assist! Appointments are available on the library’s website. For more information, contact Andrea at 843-572-1376.
GCHS Reunion: The graduating classes of Goose Creek High School 1970-1975 are having their reunion May 22-24. If you are interested in attending, contact Leslie Potts Neylon at 843-553-4674 or Jackie Sims Chapman at 843-323-1906 or Debbie Johnson Taylor at 843-864-7597 or Felicia Smith Sivels at 843-693-2759.
Library Storytime: Berkeley County Library System invites children to visit and to listen and dance to their favorite stories with multi-sensory activities at Storytime@Your Library. Moncks Corner Library: 10:30-11 a.m. on Thursdays.
Lunch, fellowship: The Lord’s Ladle Café in the Goose Creek United Methodist Church fellowship building located at 142 Redbank Road is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. On Mondays, a hot breakfast is served from 7-9 a.m. For more information, call 843-553-6842, or go to goosecreekumc@comcast.net.
Project Linus chapter: Project Linus provides handmade blankets to children who are seriously ill or going through a physical or emotional challenge. Call Marty Ireland at 843-749-9328 or martyi04@homesc.com. See www.projectlinus. org.
Submarine veterans: United States Submarine Veterans-Charleston Base meets on the second Thursday of each month except December at the FRA Branch 269, 99 Wisteria Road in Goose Creek. Social Hour starts at 6 p.m. and meeting starts at 7 p.m. This is the second largest USSVI Base. All Brothers of the Dolphin are welcome. Contact Rick Wise at 843-276-0899 or newsletter@ussvib.org for information.
TOPS meets Thursdays: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter SC0104 meets at 9 a.m. every Thursday for weigh-in with the meeting beginning at 9:45 a.m. at the Goose Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 907 Redbank Road, Goose Creek. Call Theresa at 843-737-3289. In Moncks Corner, the group meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Trident Emergency Physicians conference room.
Berkeley Soil and Water: The Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District board meets 11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Old Santee Canal Park. Meetings are open to any interested persons. To confirm meeting place, call 843-719-4146.
STR monthly meeting: Small Town Restoration Inc. will meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive in St. Stephen. For more information, contact Wes Pratt, president at 843-327-3354.
Beekeeping meeting: Berkeleybees, a group for anyone interested in beekeeping, meets 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month — at the First Presbyterian Church. All ages and experience levels welcome. Call the Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District for more information at 843-719-4146.
Exercise class: A free exercise class for seniors takes place 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays in the gym of First Baptist Church, 112 E. Main St. in Moncks Corner. Join the fun and reap the benefits of exercising to the oldies. Call 843-499-2503.
Citizen’s Advisory Board: The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Advisory Board meets every six weeks at the sheriff’s office, 223 N. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner.
Coloring: Relax with an adult coloring class at the Sangaree Library, 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays. Free; supplies furnished. For more information, contact Dan Beaumont at 843-636-2106.
The BSB Safe Haven Support Group meets 6-8 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday at the Berkeley Electric Cooperative community room, 551 Rembert C. Dennis Blvd., Moncks Corner.
Adult Coloring: 1-3 p.m., Every Tuesday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. Join a group of color enthusiasts for a relaxing couple of hours coloring and chatting. Grab your favorite coloring book and bring it with you or color with materials provided by the library. For more information, call 843- 695-1208.
Crochet Class: 10:30 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Saint Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive, Saint Stephen.Beginner to advanced. Bring your own supplies or projects. For more information, call 843-567-4862.
Knotty & Nice: 2-4 p.m., Every Wednesday. Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek. If you knot, crochet, embroider, or do any other needle craft, join us to share tips, tricks, and good conversation. Bring your own project. For more information, Call 843-572-1376.
Adult Craft Program: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Every Thursday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. Come join us for a new craft every week! For more information, call 843-695-1208.
Color Me Calm: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Every Thursday. Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek. Coloring can be a great stress reliever so we invite you to leave your stress and worries at home and come color with us. All supplies and coloring sheets provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own. For more information, Call 843-572-1376.
Writer’s Nest: 10 a.m. to noon, Every Saturday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. Join writers of all skill levels and disciplines to share work and practice their craft: fiction writers, bloggers, journalists, poets, songwriters, screenwriters, and any other persuasion you can imagine. Stop by and let the facilitators help open the spigot to your imagination and get your creative juices flowing. For more information, call 843-695-1208.
SC Aquarium - Virtual Visits: The aquarium is closed through April 30 so it's bringing the aquarium to you. Join the organization for a virtual visit each weekday at 10 on Facebook Live then at 1 p.m. Keep an eye out for Family Nature Challenges. For more information, visit scaquarium.org.
Walking Trails in Goose Creek: Goose Creek Recreation Department is closed until April 30 but all walking trails, including the trail behind City Hall will remain open. For more information, call the Recreation Center at 843-569-4242.
Golfing in Goose Creek: Crowfield Golf Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek is open for play for residents of Goose Creek as well as all existing golf club members only and includes access to the driving range. The bar and grill will serve take-out only, and there will be no congregating in the clubhouse, pro shop, or patio area. All golf carts will be sanitized and disinfected between rounds. Visit www.crowfieldgolf.com for more information. Please call the Golf Shop at 843-764-4618, option 1 to book a time.
Spring Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., every Wednesday. Crowfield Golf Club, Goose Creek. Free event. No outside coolers, alcohol or pets. For more information, call 843-569-4242.
Berkeley County Digital Library: Hoopla Digital is now available to allow instant free digital movies, music and audiobooks at any time with your Berkeley County Library card and a valid email address. Customers may borrow five items per month. Videos are available for three days. Music available for seven days; audiobooks, ebooks, and comics are available for 21 days and all are automatically returned at the end of each loan period. All electronic resources are available through the website, berkeleylibrarysc.org
Plugged into History: Middleton Place has launched a digital content portal with historians and interpreters presenting daily fun and educational content to school children and those who want to continue to stay connected to American History. Be sure to follow Middleton Place on social media to keep up with these programs and more. Middleton Place Facebook (@MiddletonPlaceNHL) and Middleton Place Instagram (@MiddletonPlace).
Knitting for Beginners: 3:30-5 p.m., Every Tuesday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. This is a class for individuals of all ages who want to learn how to knit. Seats are limited and participants must bring their own materials. It is suggested that participants bring size 8 knitting needles and size 4 yarn. For more information and seat availability please call, 843-695-1208.
Knittin’ in the Corner: 5-7 p.m., Every Tuesday. Moncks Corner Library, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner. Bring your current work-in-progress and meet others that share in the love of needle/hook work.For more information, call 843-719-4223.
South Carolina State Parks: Park grounds currently remain open. Enjoying outdoors in nature is a great way to get much needed fresh air and exercise. Limit group size to less than three people and stay six feet apart. Pay for admission using the iron rangers and envelopes provided or use the online park store at www.SCParkStore.com to pay directly from your phone. All park programming and tours are suspended until April 30. For more information contact the call center at 1-866-345-7275, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Story Time: 10:30-11 a.m., every Monday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. Come listen to stories and dance with friends. Open for all children and incorporates multi-sensory activities. For more information, call 843-695-1208.
Homeschool Tools:Full STEAM Ahead: If you are a homeschooling family who wants a fun learning session, come out and participate in interesting and educational STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) activities with other homeschoolers. Parental registration required. Sign up in the Moncks Corner library. Contact Shannon Duffy for more information at mary.duffy@berkeleycountysc.gov or 843-719-4278.
