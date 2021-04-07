Community Calendar

NOTE: Some of these events may have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar.
Goose Creek Farmers & Artisans Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., now through Oct. 9, every Saturday. Goose Creek City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Boulevard, Goose Creek. Brand new year-round Farmers Market that will feature local Farmers, Growers, Crafters, Artisans, Musicians and Food Vendors. For information, contact Jen Wise at jen@gcsba.org or 843-737-1832.
Check Out SC: Now through March 2022. Berkeley County Library System is proud to announce the renewal of the State Park Passport program. Explore all the beauty and wonder South Carolina has to offer! Each passport will give customers the ability to visit all 47 South Carolina state parks with free admission for everyone in the vehicle. For more information visit statelibrary.sc.gov, berkeleylibrarysc.org or southcarolinaparks.com.
Cookin’ in the Creek: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 17. Goose Creek Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Boulevard. Goose Creek’s newest festival! Food Trucks from around the Lowcountry will be showcasing the best items on their menus. There will be a wing contest, games and entertainment for the kids. Pre-registration is required. For more information contact Allison Carter at ACarter@CityofGooseCreek.com or call 843-569-4242.
Spring Concert: 6-9 p.m., April 30. Crowfield Golf Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek. The annual Spring Concert Series is back! Admission and parking are free. All ages are welcome. In addition to great music, the free event features a variety of food vendors. No outside coolers, alcohol, or pets. Masks are required in the clubhouse and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 843-569-4242.
Virtual Moms’ Run/Walk 2021: May 3-9. Hosted by Postpartum Support Charleston. Registration Fee is $25 per person through May 31. Beginning April 1, registration is $30 per person. Proceeds benefit moms in the Charleston area struggling with maternal mental illness. Participants are encouraged to map out a 3.1-mile route to run, walk, bike or push a stroller. Register at www.ppdsupport.org/events/momsrun2021. Registration includes a race T-shirt and bib. Postpartum Support Charleston will host a drive-thru packet pickup from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 2 at Philip Simmons High School just off Clements Ferry Road. Those who are unable to attend the drive-thru packet pickup can have their shirt shipped for an additional fee. Participants also can add a youth shirt size to their registration for little ones who want to participate. Share your virtual Moms’ Run photos on social media with the hashtag #virtualmomsrun and tag Postpartum Support Charleston on Facebook and Instagram @ppdsupportchs.
LAFRA Meeting: the third Tuesday of the month. The meeting is at the Fleet Reserve Home, 99 Wisteria Road, Goose Creek. All members are encouraged to attend.
Goose Creek Recreation Commission: 6-7 p.m., meets the first Monday of each month, at the Goose Creek Community Center, 519A N. Goose Creek Boulevard, Goose Creek. All meetings are open to the public.
Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission: 7-8 p.m., meets the second Monday of each month, at the Goose Creek Community Center, 519A N. Goose Creek Boulevard, Goose Creek. All meetings are open to the public.
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board: 6:30-7:30 p.m., meets third Monday of every month. The city of Goose Creek Architectural Review Board requirements are that all changes to commercial properties be reviewed and approved by the Board. The application deadline is 5 p.m., 14 days prior to a board meeting. For major applications, the project will need to be reviewed by staff, comments/corrections issued to the applicant/architect/engineer, and comments addressed/corrections made by the applicant/architect/engineer prior to submission of the application on the deadline. For more information call City Planning and Zoning at 843-797-6220, ext. 1116. Goose Creek Planning Commission: 6:30-7:30 p.m., meets the first Tuesday of each month, at Goose Creek City Hall, 519A N. Goose Creek Boulevard, Goose Creek. All meetings are open to the public.
Moncks Corner Board of Zoning Appeals: 6-7 p.m., meets the first Tuesday of each month. Moncks Corner Town Hall, 118 Carolina Avenue. The board votes on special exceptions and variances, and only meets when applications have been submitted. The public is welcome to attend.
Goose Creek City Council Meeting: 7-8 p.m., meets the second Tuesday of each month, at City Hall, 519 Goose Creek Boulevard. All City Council meetings are open to the public, and include the opportunity for attendees to address Council with questions and concerns. All regular City Council meetings are live-streamed on the City website. To watch, visit the Watch City Council Meetings Live page.
Berkeley County Board of Education: 5:30 p.m., meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month in the Boardroom located at 107 E. Main Street in Moncks Corner (except as noted on October 27 and March 9). Board meetings are open to the public and citizens are encouraged to attend. There is an opportunity for “Citizen Comments” at the start of each meeting. Meetings are streamed live on the BCSD YouTube channel.
Berkeley Soil & Water Conservation District Meeting: 11a.m. to noon, every fourth Tuesday of every month. Berkeley County Administrative Building, Assembly Room, 1003 N. Hwy. 52, Moncks Corner. All meetings are open to the public.
BCLS online Legal Forms: Berkeley County Library System is proud to announce their newest online database product, Gale LegalForms. Berkeley County customers can access Gale LegalForms, an online collection of legal forms, for free through Berkeley County Library System Online Databases. Accessibility to Gale LegalForms offers customers a well-organized template collection available online, mobile and downloadable in Microsoft Word, Adobe Acrobat, and other formats.Visit the berkeleylibrarysc.org to access the online data base.
Berkeley County Digital Library: RB Digital, Libby and Hoopla are downloadable apps that can also be streamed through a desktop browser, tablet and mobile phone at https://berkeleylibrarysc org/e-books-e-magazines/. Customers may borrow free digital movies, music, e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines anytime with a Berkeley County Library card and a valid email address. Magazines are available only on RB Digital.
Berkeley County Library System: Berkeley County Library System has seven library branches and one Mobile Library. Each library offers programs and services including digital access through Website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For the latest updates and notifications, customers may also sign up for Remind text notification. For more information, contact Laurie O’Tool at laurie.otool@berkeleycountysc.gov or 843-719-4358.
Mobile Library: Berkeley County Library System has a full-service mobile library to meet your needs. The BCLS collection contains thousands of the latest Adult, Young Adult and Children items. The library also as digital resources including e-books, audiobooks, kid’s learning tablets, Playaway audiobooks, CD’s and DVD’s. The M.O.R.E. staff will be happy to assist you in locating a particular item or how to place a hold. Visit https://berkeleylibrarysc.org/bookmobile-stops/ for schedule or call 843-934-9976 for locations and times.
Free South Carolina Legal Services: South Carolina Legal Services provides free legal assistance in a wide variety of civil (non-criminal) legal matters to eligible low income residents of South Carolina. Please visit https://sclegal.org to learn more about their services. For more information, contact Attorney Stephanie van der Horst with South Carolina Legal Services at 843-266-2163 or 843-266-2161 or at stephanievanderhorst@sclegal.org
Rotary Club of Goose Creek: The Rotary Club of Goose Creek meets via zoom every Tuesday at 1 p.m. For more details, please email aprlott72@gmail.com.
Moncks Corner Town Council Meeting: 6-7 p.m., meets the third Tuesday of each month. Moncks Corner Town Hall, 118 Carolina Ave. The Town Council meets on the third Tuesday of every month in the courtroom at Town Hall. Any changes in the meeting schedules are advertised in advance. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Moncks Corner Crime Watch Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m., meets the fourth Thursday of every month. Moncks CornerTown Hall, 118 Carolina Avenue. The Moncks Corner Police Department hosts its monthly crime watch meeting the fourth Thursday of each month. Join in and voice your concerns and find out what is going on in the community.
Moncks Corner Board of Zoning Appeals: 6-7 p.m., meets the first Tuesday of every month at the Town Hall, 118 Carolina Ave. The board votes on special exceptions and variances, and only meets when applications have been submitted. The public is welcome to attend.
Moncks Corner Planning Commision: 6-7 p.m., meets the fourth Tuesday of every month. Moncks Corner Town Hall, 118 Carolina Avenue.
The Fleet Reserve Association Meeting: 7 p.m., 99 Wisteria Road, Goose Creek. The U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard conducts the Branch 269 monthly meeting on the third Thursday of each month. Any member of the sea going services are welcome to attend. Contact John Tharp at 843-709-8520.
Instructors Wanted: Goose Creek Recreation Department needs instructors for guitar, violin, robotics and other classes. Contact Patty Newman at pnewman@cityofgoosecreek.com if you are interested in teaching a class.
Virtual SC: VirtualSC, South Carolina’s free, state-sponsored online program offers free educational resources to students, parents, and teachers while schools are closed. Visit virtualsc.org/resources to find a variety of resources, including: test prep for national exams like SAT, ACT, PSAT, Advanced Placement exams, personalized math programs for 6th to 12th-grade students, free educational videos, and more.
Virtual Pig-casso Painting Program: A Zoom program presented by Charles Towne Landing State Park. A virtual program where you can watch their resident Guinea Hog reveal her artistic side from the comfort of your own home. You’ll learn how zookeepers train animals, and why it’s an important practice in zoos. Depending on which package you choose, you will either receive a digital copy of Madame’s masterpiece or the original, straight from the artist’s snout. Call 843-573-8517 to book your Zoom session today. Visit southcarolinaparks.com.