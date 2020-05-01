Community Calendar

A presentation on identity theft and scams will take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Goose Creek Library. Join Cedric Wright with the SC Department of Consumer Affairs to learn how to recognize scams and protect yourself. Question and answer opportunity after the presentation. Call 843-572-1376 to register.An American Red Cross Blood Drive will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan 31 at the Goose Creek Community Center. Contact Kelly Lovette at 843-797-6220 ext. 1113 for more informaton.Even though winter is upon us, many creatures of the swamp love this time of year. An educator on staff at Old Santee Canal Park will inform you all about the plants and animals you come across. You will explore the remnants of the first canal ever built in America and learn some park history. Canoes, life jackets, and paddles will be provided and a short instructional period for beginners will be done in the classroom. So bring the whole family out for a morning filled with excitement and the perfect blend of history and nature. The paddle is planned for 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 30. The cost is $10 per person. Call Adam Bedard at 843-899-5200 for more information.LEGO Mania is a program that allows families to imagine, create and build with LEGO blocks provided by the library. This family friendly program is designed for children ages 7-11. Visit the Moncks Courner Library 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 1. Call 843-719-4223 for more information.A steel pan instrument presentation will take place at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Goose Creek Library. The demonstration from Steel Empire will include a performance, a history, an interactive lesson, and a question-and-answer session. All are welcome to this free event. Call 843-572-1376 for more information.The Berkeley County School District’s Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the Boardroom of the Berkeley County Board of Education Building. All meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. (executive session) with the regular session open to the public scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.The Moncks Corner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at Town Hall. The Town Council meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at Town Hall, 118 Carolina Ave. Any changes in meeting schedules are advertised in advance. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.Berkeley County Library System invites children to visit and to listen and dance to their favorite stories with multi-sensory activities at Storytime@Your Library. Moncks Corner Library: 10:30-11 a.m. on Thursdays.The Lord’s Ladle Café in the Goose Creek United Methodist Church fellowship building located at 142 Redbank Road is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. On Mondays, a hot breakfast is served from 7-9 a.m. For more information, call 843-553-6842, or go to goosecreekumc@comcast.net.Project Linus provides handmade blankets to children who are seriously ill or going through a physical or emotional challenge. Call Marty Ireland at 843-749-9328 or martyi04@homesc.com. See www.projectlinus. org.United States Submarine Veterans-Charleston Base meets on the second Thursday of each month except December at the FRA Branch 269, 99 Wisteria Road in Goose Creek. Social Hour starts at 6 p.m. and meeting starts at 7 p.m. This is the second largest USSVI Base. All Brothers of the Dolphin are welcome. Contact Rick Wise at 843-276-0899 or newsletter@ussvib.org for information.Reluctant readers are invited to read to Clayton the Therapy dog 3:30-4:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road in Goose Creek. Call 843-572-1376 for more information.TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter SC0104 meets at 9 a.m. every Thursday for weigh-in with the meeting beginning at 9:45 a.m. at the Goose Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 907 Redbank Road, Goose Creek. Call Theresa at 843-737-3289. In Moncks Corner, the group meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Trident Emergency Physicians conference room.The Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District board meets 11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Old Santee Canal Park. Meetings are open to any interested persons. To confirm meeting place, call 843-719-4146.Small Town Restoration Inc. will meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive in St. Stephen. For more information, contact Wes Pratt, president at 843-327-3354.Berkeleybees, a group for anyone interested in beekeeping, meets 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month — at the First Presbyterian Church. All ages and experience levels welcome. Call the Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District for more information at 843-719-4146.Meetings are 6-8 p.m on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Trident Hospital in Cafe B.This meeting is for anyone who is a caregiver, has Alzheimer’s or dementia or wants information. The sponsor of this event is Agape Senior. For information, call 843-553-7122.A free exercise class for seniors takes place 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays in the gym of First Baptist Church, 112 E. Main St. in Moncks Corner. Join the fun and reap the benefits of exercising to the oldies. Call 843-499-2503.The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Advisory Board meets every six weeks at the sheriff’s office, 223 N. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner.Relax with an adult coloring class at the Sangaree Library, 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays. Free; supplies furnished. For more information, contact Dan Beaumont at 843-636-2106.The BSB Safe Haven support group meets 6-8 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday at the Berkeley Electric Cooperative community room, 551 Rembert C. Dennis Blvd., Moncks Corner.The Moncks Corner Fire Department offers CPR classes every Saturday at the Fire Department on Carolina Avenue. The classes are FREE, but the certification card is $6. Contact the Fire Department for more information at 843-719-7990.Berkeley County Council has its regular and committee meetings 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays of the month at the administration building, Moncks Corner.The PTSD support group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at the Fellowship of Oakbrook, 1400 Trolley Road, Summerville. The military PTSD support group for veterans, families and friends will provide free anonymous assistance that includes understanding, support, guidance and coping skills for those affected by PTSD resulting from combat or traumatic military experiences. This is not a therapy group, it is a self-help support group. Call 843-637-6463 or 843-509-0535.Regular monthly meeting of Moncks Corner Town Council will be on the third Tuesday of the month after the Finance Committee meeting at 6 p.m.Moncks Corner Crime Watch meetings begin at 6:30 p.m., 118 Carolina Ave. (Town Hall) on the fourth Thursday of each month.The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers free support groups for individuals in recovery and family members of people with mental illness. Meetings are the first Tuesday of every month 6-7:30 p.m. at Moncks Corner Baptist Church at 500 E. Main St.; and the third Monday of every month 6-7:30 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church at 118 W. Third South St., Summerville. Call John Tharp at 843-709-8520.Quilt ‘N’ Friends is a group that meets on the fourth Thursday of each month to discuss quilting, show recent projects, and work on projects for Newborns in Need and other local charities. The group meets at the Stallsville Methodist Church Fellowship building on Stallsville Road between Trolley and Bacons Bridge behind the church. Contact Marina at 843-871-9890.Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. each Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, in Room 6 of the All Ministries Building. For more information, call 843-577-9499 or visit www.oa.org.The Goose Creek Rotary Club meets at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesdays at Gilligans in Goose Creek. Community minded individuals are invited to come and listen to weekly speakers and join the club. The local club is relatively small but very active with its 15-18 members. For more information, go to www.goosecreekrotary.com.

FiA-Females in Action

Goose Creek women are meeting to workout at 5 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; 6 a.m. on Tuesdays; and 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays. This free peer-led, non-profit group welcomes women of any age or fitness level. For more information, send email to FiAGooseCreek@gmail.com.

USMC detachment meets

The Lowcountry Detachment of the Marine Corps is seeking Marines that have served honorably for not less than 90 days and earned the Eagle, Globe and Anchor, FMF Corpsmen and FMF Navy Chaplains. The Detachment meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Fleet Reserve Association, 99 Wisteria Road in Goose Creek.