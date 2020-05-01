Community Calendar

Add your item to the calendar by calling 843-873-9424.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Some of the following dates may have changed due to the current health concerns related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Please contact the organizer to confirm.
South Carolina State Parks: Parks are set to reopen May 1 on a limited basis. Group facilities like picnic shelters and community buildings, will remain closed for the time being. Each state park plans to lower its carrying capacity, allowing a limited number of visitors at once. Levels vary by park. When a park reaches its threshold, the gates will be closed until the number of visitors decreases. Please continue to stay tuned and follow us on social media. For more information contact the call center at 1-866-345-7275, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm or visit www.southcarolinaparks.com
Zen Den: 5-6 p.m., May 7. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. For grades 6th-7th. This is a multi-hobby club for teens. All hobbies are welcomed. Video games, needlework, drawing, crafting, and more! Teens are given the opportunity to interact with peers of similar interests or to learn new skills. For more information, call 843-695-1208.
Tech Time: 4-5 p.m., May 7. Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek. Need help with your e-reader device? Need to learn how to download books from our free apps? Ms. Andrea is happy to assist! Appointments are available on the library’s website. For more information, contact Andrea at 843-572-1376.
Adult Craft Program: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 7 and every Thursday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. Come join us for a new craft every week! For more information, call 843-695-1208.
Color Me Calm: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 7 and every Thursday. Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek. Coloring can be a great stress reliever so we invite you to leave your stress and worries at home and come color with us. All supplies and coloring sheets provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own. For more information, Call 843-572-1376.
Summer Stories & Songs: 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m., May 7 and every Thursday in May. Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan. Sad that Storytime is over for the season? Join us for stories and songs with summer themes! For more information, call 843-553-0047.
Movies Under the Stars: May 8, Toy Story 4. Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 East Main Street, Moncks Corner. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a movie on the large, inflatable screen under the stars. Food trucks and vendors. No rain dates. For more information contact Event and Marketing Manager, Casey Tharp at 843-899-4708.
Gardening to Attract Butterflies: 10-11 a.m., May 9. Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan. Adults, teens and children are welcome. Kyle and Laura from Cypress Gardens will be here to discuss butterfly identification and gardening. For more information, call 843-553-0047.
BCSD New Student Registration: 12:01 a.m., May 11. Berkeley County School District new student registration opens. In an effort to streamline the efficiency of enrolling students and to simplify the registration of your child, we have implemented a web-based registration process in which all aspects of student registration, including document submission, can be completed online. Those without the ability to register online will need to contact the school and arrange a date and time to register in person.
Story Time: 10:30-11 a.m., May 11 and every Monday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. Come listen to stories and dance with friends. Open for all children and incorporates multi-sensory activities. For more information, call 843-695-1208.
Family Hour: 11 a.m.to noon., May 11 and every Monday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. Come and enjoy some time coloring with your little one. We’ll provide all coloring materials. For more information, call 843-695-1208.
Homeschool Tools: 10:30 a.m. to noon, May 11. Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek. Are you a homeschooling family who wants a fun learning session? Come out and participate in interesting and educational STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) activities with other homeschoolers. Registration of parent required. For more information, contact Andrea at 843-572-1376.
Adult Coloring: 1-3 p.m., May 12 and every Tuesday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. Join a group of color enthusiasts for a relaxing couple of hours coloring and chatting. Grab your favorite coloring book and bring it with you or color with materials provided by the library. For more information, call 843- 695-1208.
Knitting for Beginners: 3:30-5 p.m., May 12 every Tuesday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. This is a class for individuals of all ages who want to learn how to knit. Seats are limited and participants must bring their own materials. It is suggested that participants bring size 8 knitting needles and size 4 yarn. For more information and seat availability please call, 843-695-1208.
Crochet Class: 10:30 a.m. to noon., May 13 and every Wednesday. Saint Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive, Saint Stephen. Beginner to advanced. Bring your own supplies or projects. For more information, call 843-567-4862.
Computer 101: 11 a.m. to noon, May 13. Saint Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive, Saint Stephen.Do you need some help with computer technology? Reserve a time at the library and we will help you! For more information or to register, call 843-567-4862.
Knotty & Nice: 2-4 p.m., May 13 and every Wednesday. Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek. If you knot, crochet, embroider, or do any other needle craft, join us to share tips, tricks, and good conversation. Bring your own project. For more information, Call 843-572-1376.
Spring Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., May 13 and every Wednesday. Crowfield Golf Club, Goose Creek. Free event. No outside coolers, alcohol or pets. For more information, call 843-569-4242.
Family Friendly Crafting: 4-5 p.m., May 13 and every Wednesday. Hanahan Library,1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan. Join the Hanahan staff for a new craft every week. All ages welcome! For more information, call 843-553-0047.
Mad Scientists Unite: 4-5 p.m., May 14. Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek. Do you want to make something bubble, change color or explode? We do too! Come have some fun with chemistry, physics and other kids who did science. For more information, contact Andrea at 843-572-1376.
Bad Art Night: 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., May 15. Moncks Corner Library, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner. Come join us for a night of family fun! We will create the worst picture possible from left over art supplies. Families will compete against each other for prizes! For more information, call 843-719-4223.
Guest Storyteller: 11 a.m. to noon, May 16. Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan. Join Summerville resident Jennifer Loretta Dixon, author of “It’s Almost Morning,” for a special storytime in the children’s area of Hanahan Library. For more information, call 843-553-0047.
Writer’s Nest: 10 a.m. to noon, May 16 and every third Saturday of each month. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. The Writer’s Nest is a safe haven for writers of all skill levels and disciplines to share work and practice their craft: fiction writers, bloggers, journalists, poets, songwriters, screenwriters, and any other persuasion you can imagine. Stop by and let the facilitators help open your imagination and get your creative juices flowing. For more information, call (843)695-1208.
Lego Mania Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon., first Saturday of each month. Moncks Corner Library, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner. Imagine, create and build with LEGO blocks provided by the library. For more information, call 843-719-4223.
Homeschool Tools: 10:30 a.m. to noon, May 18. Moncks Corner Library, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner. Are you a homeschooling family who wants a fun learning session? Come out and participate in interesting and educational STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) activities with other homeschoolers. Registration of parent required. For more information, call 843-719-4223.
Book Buddies: 4-5 p.m., May 21. Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek. Bring your young, reluctant readers & their favorite stuffed animal to this fun coaching session with Ms. Karen. Young readers will gain confidence in their reading skills as they practice reading aloud in this non-judgemental atmosphere. No appointments necessary. Parents must remain in the library during this program. For more information, call 843-572-1376.
South Carolina Aquarium: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Virtual visits and nature challenges through our award-winning education team on Facebook Live @scaquarium. Become a digital explorer and discover all of the complex habitats South Carolina has to offer, and the fascination animals that call it home, guided by an educator trained in STEM-based learning. Interact with us as we move through the Aquarium and participate in outdoor activities to keep you and your kids engaged and involved.
Berkeley County Digital Library: Hoopla Digital is now available! Instantly borrow free digital movies, music, and audiobooks 24/7 with your Berkeley County Library card and a valid email address. Customers may borrow 5 items per month. Videos are available for 3 days; music available for 7 days; audiobooks, ebooks, and comics are available for 21 days and all are automatically returned at the end of each loan period. All electronic resources are available through the website, berkeleylibrarysc.org
City of Goose Creek Recreation Department: Facilities area closed until May 15. All Spring sports have been cancelled. Recreation facilities, athletic fields, parks, playgrounds, outdoor basketball courts and swimming pools remain closed. Our outdoor tennis courts are open. Our walking trail, including the trail behind City Hall, is also open. If you have any questions, please contact the Recreation Center at 843-569-4242.
Golfing in Goose Creek: Crowfield Golf Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek is open for play for residents of Goose Creek as well as all of our existing golf club members only and includes access to the driving range. The bar and grill will serve take-out only, and there will be no congregating in the clubhouse, pro shop, or patio area. All golf carts will be sanitized and disinfected between rounds. Visit www.crowfieldgolf.com for more information. Please call the Golf Shop at 843-764-4618, option 1 to book a time.
Submarine veterans: United States Submarine Veterans-Charleston Base will meet on May 12 and the second Thursday of each month except December at the FRA Branch 269, 99 Wisteria Road in Goose Creek. Social Hour starts at 6 p.m. and meeting starts at 7 p.m. This is the second largest USSVI Base. All Brothers of the Dolphin are welcome. Contact Rick Wise at 843-276-0899 or newsletter@ussvib.org for information.
GCHS Reunion: The graduating classes of Goose Creek High School 1970-1975 are having their reunion May 22-24. If you are interested in attending, contact Leslie Potts Neylon at 843-553-4674 or Jackie Sims Chapman at 843-323-1906 or Debbie Johnson Taylor at 843-864-7597 or Felicia Smith Sivels at 843-693-2759.
TOPS meets Thursdays: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter SC0104 meets at 9 a.m. every Thursday for weigh-in with the meeting beginning at 9:45 a.m. at the Goose Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 907 Redbank Road, Goose Creek. Call Theresa at 843-737-3289. In Moncks Corner, the group meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Trident Emergency Physicians conference room.
Berkeley Soil and Water: The Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District board meets 11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Old Santee Canal Park. To confirm meeting place, call 843-719-4146.
STR monthly meeting: Small Town Restoration Inc. will meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive in St. Stephen. For more information, contact Wes Pratt, president at 843-327-3354.