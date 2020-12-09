Community Calendar

Bird Walks: Early Morning Bird Walks at Caw Caw: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 9, 12, 16, 19 at the Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel, $9, free for Gold Pass holders. Pre-registration is required at this time due to COVID-19 precautions. Walks will be split up into two groups of 10 participants each. Join us on one or more of our regular bird walks. Our trek through many distinct habitats will allow us to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other organisms. Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, customerservice@ccprc.com. 843-795-4386.
Send email to Santa: Children with their parents’ permission can send an email to santa@journalscene.com. Santa promises to send a personalized email in return until Thursday, Dec. 24. For more information, contact Summerville Communications at 843-834-3785, Ext. 220.
Berkeley County Digital Library: RB Digital, Libby and Hoopla are downloadable apps that can also be streamed through a desktop browser, tablet and mobile phone at https://berkeleylibrarysc org/e-books-e-magazines/. Customers may borrow free digital movies, music, e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines anytime with a Berkeley County Library card and a valid email address. Magazines are available only on RB Digital.
Berkeley County Library: Locations are open to the public. To limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure a safe and healthy environment, each location will adhere to social distancing guidelines and enhance their sanitation efforts. Curbside service will continue to be offered. For hours of operations and to view the Mobile Library schedule, visit https://berkeleylibrarysc.org/bookmobile-stops/.
Mobile Library: Berkeley County Library System has a full-service mobile library to meet your needs. The BCLS collection contains thousands of the latest Adult, Young Adult and Children items. We also have digital resources including e-books, audiobooks, kid’s learning tablets, Playaway audiobooks, CD’s and DVD’s. The M.O.R.E. staff will be happy to assist you in locating a particular item or how to place a hold. Visit https://berkeleylibrarysc.org/bookmobile-stops/ for schedule or call 843-934-9976 for locations and times.
Moncks Corner Town Council: Town officials will meat at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Town Hall, 118 Carolina Ave. This is a regular meeting, which takes place on the third Tuesday of every month. The public is encouraged to attend.
Letters to Santa: Dec. 1-15. Goose Creek Community Center, 519A N. Goose Creek Boulevard. Write your letter to Santa and deliver it to the special Santa Mailbox at the Goose Creek Community Center and receive a personal note back from Santa himself! Letters must include a stamped and addressed return envelope. For more information, contact Allison Carter at 843-569-4242 or email acarter@cityofgoosecreek.com.
Moncks Corner Holiday Fairs: Dec. 18-20, 6-9:30 p.m. 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner. Free Admission. Come visit with Santa, cozy up to the fire pit and roast marshmallows, fun rides for kids and much more. Shop at the Craft Market with local artisans. Local charities and nonprofits will be offering festive food and beverages for sale. Please leave your pets at home.
Christmas in the Creek Holiday Parade: 9:30-11 a.m., Dec. 12. Saint James Avenue, Goose Creek. The mile-long parade begins on St. James Avenue and continues to Marilyn Street. Road closures will begin at 8 a.m. For more information,contact Allison Carter at 843-569-4242 or email acarter@cityofgoosecreek.com.
Family Yuletide In the Stabeyards: 5:30-8 p.m., Dec. 12. Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Tickets are $25 adults; $10 ages 6-13; ages 5 and under free. Stableyard artisan shops will be lit by candlelight as craftspeople ply their trades and interact with visitors. The evening will include crafts for children, a living nativity, storytelling by Father Christmas, and carolers. Seasonal refreshments provided. Fresh greenery, berries and other items will be provided to make natural holiday decor. Tickets available at www.middletonplace.org.
Yuletide On The Ashley — Holiday Market and Craft Fair: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 12-13. Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston. You will find unique items and artisan crafts in abundance. Browse through dozens of local vendors who will have everything from wreaths and ornaments, to jewelry, photography and woodwork. Enjoy live carolers, hot beverages, and you might even find Santa wandering around. Free event with basic garden admission. Take part in our BOGO food drive. Everyone can receive a buy one get one admission with a canned food donation to the Lowcountry Food bank.
Reindeer Walk and Children’s Holiday Fest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 19. Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Free with paid general admission. Start the Reindeer Walk in the Conservatory where you will find your first Reindeer and then head out into the gardens in search of the rest of Santa’s runaway Reindeer. Each Reindeer will have a fun holiday activity waiting for you. Finish the search in the Holiday Village with Santa and enjoy Holiday festivities galore. Candy cane stilt walkers, juggling elves, balloon twisting, live music, Elsa and Anna and more will all be there to bring the Holiday cheer to Magnolia! Visit www.magnoliaplantation.com to purchase tickets.
Sculpture in the South Fall Event: 4-9 p.m., Dec. 20, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 21. The event will include a virtual meeting via Zoom plus a live Mini Show and Sale Drop-In with sculptor, Jack Hill. He will display selected works 4-9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, at the Public Works Art Center on Richardson Avenue in Summerville. Attending the drop-in, which includes viewing PWAC”s gallery exhibits, is free; donations are appreciated. Hill asks for your comments as he selects which works to bring for display. He suggests you visit his website, jackhillsculpture.com, to view his current categories of works. Then, submit your requests to sculptureinthesouth.com.The number of visitors allowed at one time will be limited; masks are required. Complimentary snacks and libations will be provided by Sculpture in the South.
Holiday Lights Driving Tour: 6-9 p.m., Nov. 27 to Dec. 30. Santee Cooper headquarters, 1 Riverwood Dr., Moncks Corner. $5 per vehicle. Proceeds are donated to charities in Berkeley County. The tour takes visitors along a picturesque route of dazzling light displays with thousands of energy efficient LED lights powered by Santee Cooper Green Power. Viewers can make multiple loops through the tour on the day they purchase admission. For more information, call 843-899-5200 or visit www.celebratetheseason.org.
Crime Watch Meeting: The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Town Hall, 118 Carolina Ave. The Moncks Corner Police Department hosts its monthly Crime Watch meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month. Community residents are welcome to attend to voice their concerns and find out what is going on in the community.
Rotary Club of Goose Creek: The Rotary Club of Goose Creek meets via zoom every Tuesday at 1 p.m. For more details, please email aprlott72@gmail.com
Goose Creek Recreation Commission: 6-7 p.m., meets the first Monday of each month, at the Goose Creek Community Center, 519A N. Goose Creek Boulevard, Goose Creek. All meetings are open to the public.
Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission: 7-8 p.m., meets the second Monday of each month, at the Goose Creek Community Center, 519A N. Goose Creek Boulevard, Goose Creek. All meetings are open to the public.
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board: 6:30-7:30 p.m., meets third Monday of every month. The city of Goose Creek Architectural Review Board requirements are that all changes to commercial properties and all new commercial developments be reviewed and approved by the Board. The application deadline is 5 p.m., 14 days prior to a board meeting. For major applications, the project will need to be reviewed by staff, comments/corrections issued to the applicant/architect/engineer, and comments addressed/corrections made by the applicant/architect/engineer prior to submission of the application on the deadline. For more information call City Planning and Zoning at 843-797-6220, ext. 1116.
Goose Creek Planning Commission: 6:30-7:30 p.m., meets the first Tuesday of each month, at Goose Creek City Hall, 519A N. Goose Creek Boulevard, Goose Creek. All meetings are open to the public.
Moncks Corner Board of Zoning Appeals: 6-7 p.m., meets the first Tuesday of each month. Moncks Corner Town Hall, 118 Carolina Avenue. The board votes on special exceptions and variances, and only meets when applications have been submitted. The public is welcome to attend.
Goose Creek City Council Meeting: 7-8 p.m., meets the second Tuesday of each month, at City Hall, 519 Goose Creek Boulevard. All City Council meetings are open to the public, and include the opportunity for attendees to address Council with questions and concerns. All regular City Council meetings are live-streamed on the City website. To watch, visit the Watch City Council Meetings Live page.
Berkeley County Board of Education: 5:30 p.m., meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month in the Boardroom located at 107 E. Main Street in Moncks Corner (except as noted on October 27 and March 9). Board meetings are open to the public and citizens are encouraged to attend. There is an opportunity for “Citizen Comments” at the start of each meeting. Meetings are streamed live on the BCSD YouTube channel.
Berkeley Soil & Water Conservation District Meeting: 11a.m. to noon, every fourth Tuesday of every month. Berkeley County Administrative Building, Assembly Room, 1003 N. Hwy. 52, Moncks Corner. All meetings are open to the public.
Moncks Corner Town Council Meeting: 6-7 p.m., meets the third Tuesday of each month. Moncks Corner Town Hall, 118 Carolina Ave. The Town Council meets on the third Tuesday of every month in the courtroom at Town Hall. Any changes in the meeting schedules are advertised in advance. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Moncks Corner Crime Watch Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m., meets the fourth Thursday of every month. Moncks Corner Town Hall, 118 Carolina Avenue. The Moncks Corner Police Department hosts its monthly crime watch meeting the fourth Thursday of each month. Join in and voice your concerns and find out what is going on in the community.
Moncks Corner Board of Zoning Appeals: 6-7 p.m., meets the first Tuesday of every month at the Town Hall, 118 Carolina Ave. The board votes on special exceptions and variances, and only meets when applications have been submitted. The public is welcome to attend.
Moncks Corner Planning Commision: 6-7 p.m., meets the fourth Tuesday of every month. Moncks Corner Town Hall, 118 Carolina Avenue.
The Fleet Reserve Association Meeting: 7 p.m., 99 Wisteria Road, Goose Creek. The U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard conducts the Branch 269 monthly meeting on the third Thursday of each month. Any member of the sea going services are welcome to attend. Contact John Tharp at 843-709-8520.
Instructors Wanted: Goose Creek Recreation Department needs instructors for guitar, violin, robotics and other classes. Contact Patty Newman at pnewman@cityofgoosecreek.com if you are interested in teaching a class.
Virtual SC: VirtualSC, South Carolina’s free, state-sponsored online program offers free educational resources to students, parents, and teachers while schools are closed. Visit virtualsc.org/resources to find a variety of resources, including: test prep for national exams like SAT, ACT, PSAT, Advanced Placement exams, personalized math programs for 6th to 12th-grade students, free educational videos, and more.
Bird Walks at Caw Caw: 8:30-11:30 a.m., every Wednesday and Saturday through Dec. 30. Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel. Free for Gold Pass holders or $9 per person. A paid chaperone is required for ages 15 and under. Pre-registration is required. For more information visit customerservice@ccprc.com or call 843-795-4386.
Virtual Storytime: 10 a.m., everyday through Dec. 22. Presented by the Charleston County Public Library. The librarians have lined up plenty of fun stories, songs, dances, and crafts to keep your children entertained. Visit www.ccpl.org/events/virtual-storytime to join in on the fun.
Virtual Gardening Series: 3 p.m., every Tuesday through Dec. 29. Charleston County Public Library Facebook page. Join in for gardening tips and tricks from the Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members with green thumbs. Learn about native plants, building a thriving garden, and more. Virtual event URL: https://www.ccpl.org/events/virtual-gardening-series-0.
Facebook Live Storytime: 10:30-11 a.m., every Tuesday through Dec. 12. Join the Berkeley County Library live Tuesday mornings for online storytime. There will be three stories with a fun theme. BCLS staff will make it an interactive time of learning and laughter. If you miss it, view the video all week. Event URL: https://www.facebook.com/BerkeleyLibrarySC/.
Virtual Pig-casso Painting Program: A Zoom program presented by Charles Towne Landing State Park. A virtual program where you can watch their resident Guinea Hog reveal her artistic side from the comfort of your own home. You’ll learn how zookeepers train animals, and why it’s an important practice in zoos. Depending on which package you choose, you will either receive a digital copy of Madame’s masterpiece or the original, straight from the artist’s snout. Call 843-573-8517 to book your Zoom session today. Visit southcarolinaparks.com/charles-towne-landing/animal-encounters for more information.’
