Twiggs inducted into the SC Hall of Fame

St. Stephen native, Dr. Leo Twiggs, was one of three recipients honored at a two-day event, which began 6 p.m., Feb. 6, at Vidalia’s Restaurant, at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Center Hotel, with a reception, followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
The celebration concluded the following day, with a 10:30 a.m., Induction of Twiggs, Darius Rucker, and the late Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, into the South Carolina Hall of Fame.
The South Carolina Hall of Fame, dedicated on Feb. 11, 1973, by Governor John C. West, was created to recognize and honor those contemporary and past citizens who have made outstanding contributions to South Carolina's heritage and progress.
It is a nonprofit corporation conducted under a state charter. The South Carolina Hall of Fame is located in the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. On Sept. 21, 2001, Gov. Jim Hodges signed into law a bill designating the South Carolina Hall of Fame as the state's official hall of fame.
We congratulate St. Stephen’s native son, Dr. Leo F. Twiggs, on this special honor and well deserved recognition. Twiggs is a renowned artist, educator and writer.
Morris College Chorale to Perform
The Morris College Chorale, of Sumter, will perform at 4 p.m., March 21, at the Morris Street Baptist Church, 24 Morris St., Charleston. The performance, sponsored by the Education Committee of the Charleston County Missionary Baptist Association, is free and open to the public, however, an offering will be accepted.
Herbert Johnson is the Chorale’s director and Shawn Hair is accompanist. The host pastor for the event is Rev. Dr. Isaac Holt Jr., moderator of the Charleston County Missionary Baptist Association, and Lauretta Lemon Dailey, chairperson.
Baptist Educational Center
The Baptist Educational Center, at 4 p.m. on Feb. 23, will celebrate its 74th anniversary at the Baptist Educational Center, located at 2026 Jacksonville Road, North Charleston.
Rev. Joe McNeil, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Goose Creek, moderator of the New Ashley Baptist Association, will bring the message.
A donation, from associations, churches, Sunday School congresses, auxiliaries, brotherhoods and colleges, is solicited.
Pastoral Anniversary
The 48th Pastoral Anniversary of Rev. Joshua Prioleau will be conducted during 10 a.m. services, Feb. 23, in the church sanctuary, 2057 Highway 45, Pineville.
The celebration theme is “Soldering, 48 years in Ministry: A Good Soldier of Jesus Christ.” The congregation will honor Pastor Joshua Prioleau and Mrs. Bettye Prioleau during the church service and with a celebration dinner following the service in the fellowship hall. The Pastor’s Anniversary Committee, the Program Planning Committee, along with Deacons, Church Officers and Congregational Members, coordinates the events. All are welcome to come and worship and fellowship as the first family is celebrated.
Get Well Wishes
We are sending prayers for healing to Lennie Jenkins of Pineville, and all other community members that are shut-in, hospitalized or just a bit under the weather.
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468, or email ybarnes@homesc.com.