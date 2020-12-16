You have permission to edit this article.
The 12 Days of Christmas

One of the most instantly recognizable holiday songs also boasts one of the most unique histories of any Christmas carol.

The exact origins and author of “The 12 Days of Christmas” are unknown, but according to the Catholic News Agency, the song was written for Catholic children in England sometime after 1558.

Between 1558 and 1829, Catholics in England were forbidden to practice their faith openly. The song “The 12 Days of Christmas” was used to teach Catholic children living under such restrictions about their faith. As a result, the song is filled with hidden meaning, even if modern celebrants largely sing it to express their festive moods and not necessarily their respective faiths.

“The 12 Days of Christmas”

On the first day of Christmas my true love sent to me

A partridge in a pear tree

On the second day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the third day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Three french hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the fourth day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Four calling birds

Three French hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the fifth day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three French hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the sixth day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Six geese a-laying

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three French hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the seventh day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Seven swans a-swimming

Six geese a-laying

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three French hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the eighth day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Eight maids a-milking

Seven swans a-swimming

Six geese a-laying

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three French hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the ninth day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Nine ladies dancing

Eight maids a-milking

Seven swans a-swimming

Six geese a-laying

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three French hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the 10th day of Christmas my true love sent to me

10 lords a-leaping

Nine ladies dancing

Eight maids a-milking

Seven swans a-swimming

Six geese a-laying

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three French hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the 11th day of Christmas my true love sent to me

11 pipers piping

10 lords a-leaping

Nine ladies dancing

Eight maids a-milking

Seven swans a-swimming

Six geese a-laying

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three French hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the 12th day of Christmas my true love sent to me

12 drummers drumming

11 pipers piping

10 lords a-leaping

Nine ladies dancing

Eight maids a-milking

Seven swans a-swimming

Six geese a-laying

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three French hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

Lyrics courtesy of Genius.com.

"On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a partridge in a pear tree."

The familiar lyrics of this tune are sung as part of Christmas caroling and holiday celebrations, reaching a crescendo each time singers belt out "five golden rings."

The song is an English Christmas carol that was written in 1720. While it references plenty of gift-giving, it's easy to assume the song is about giving Christmas gifts. However, the 12 days in the song actually refer to the birth of Jesus Christ.

The 12 days of Christmas, also known as the Twelvetide, refers to the festive Christian season that celebrates the Nativity of Jesus. In fact, the start of these days occurs on Dec. 25 and extends until the evening of Jan. 5, the day before the Epiphany, known as Twelfth Night.

Each day corresponds to a remembrance of different religious events or people.

Christmas celebrants can celebrate well into the new year. Commemorating the 12 days of Christmas can include small festivities from Dec. 25 to Jan. 5. On Twelfth Night, historically known for parties, modern-day fanfare can mark the culmination of the Christmas season — with the last of gift-giving occurring on the Epiphany.

Gifting, hosting friends and family, attending religious services, participating in charitable events, or opening one's home to neighbors and those who can use some companionship are all ways to make the 12 days of Christmas more special.