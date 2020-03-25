Tea raises money for local scholarships (copy)

The Tea Ladies of the St James Goose Creek Parish held their Twelfth Annual Tea at the Creek on March 14. Ladies dressed in their finest for this elegant event with beautifully decorated tables and delicious food made by the Tea Ladies. There were dozens of donated door prizes, raffles and silent auction items.
The Tea began with the posting of the colors and “Pledge of Allegiance” led by the Stratford High School Junior ROTC.
The cadets assisted in greeting guests, collecting tickets, handing out door prizes, serving and cleaning up.
There was musical entertainment in lieu of a speaker this year.
Proceeds from the Tea were to the Goose Creek Tea Ladies Scholarship Fund at Trident Tech, Cypress Gardens and Habitat for Humanity.
The Tea Ladies thanked the hostesses, attendees and all the donors.
The Tea Ladies is a nonprofit organization with a mission to promote and advance the history, culture and beautification of the St James Goose Creek Parish area and to welcome anyone interested in its mission.
For more information on the Tea Ladies or next year’s Tea, contact Sharon Arnold at 843-797-0301 or Claudette Young at 843-991-1057 or visit goosecreektealadies.com.