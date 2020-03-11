Students, parents preparing for college

At 6 p.m. March 12, Timberland High School will have Parent Information Night in the school auditorium. Parents will receive information on Early College program structure, courses, enrollment process and finances. Timberland's Early College advanced academic program is committed to preparing students for college, careers and life.
Bonner Elementary School
Mrs. Kelly Thompson's class at Bonner Elem. won the "Plaid about Reading" contest. The class read a total of 21,986 pages. The class will receive $150 and the students will receive tickets to the Heritage Classic youth Day in April.
On March 10 at 6p.m. the second grade at Bonner Elem. will be performing and on March 12 the first grade will be performing at 6p.m. These nights is not only open to parents but also to the community. They will be performing a play.
Meeting
The next Macedonia Community Action Project meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. March 24 at the Macedonia Christian Church small fellowship hall located at the back of the church.
Condolences
The community sends their sympathy and prayers to the family of Charlotte Hush and to Wayne Giggleman.
Pray List
Continue to pray for Ted Caddell, Sarah Jackson, Belma Price, Hugh and Judy Phillips, family of Charlotte Hush, family of Wayne Giggleman, Cindy Gaskins, Bubba Mitchum, Ada Giggleman, Bill and Judy Burke, Tina Mims and Danny Mims, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
If anyone has news give me a call at 843-565-3125 or e-mail me at jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week's column.