St. Stephen UM Church plans yard sale

The St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 183 Hood St. invites everyone to the annual spring yard sale from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Many yard sale items will be available at low bargain prices. Homemade soups and hot dogs will be available for sale also.
Donations of non-perishable food are always appreciated for the Blessing Box which is located outside in front of church. The food and needed items left inside of this box are a blessing to those in need. For more information, contact Judy Weise at 843-697-1066.
Community Lunch
The St. Stephen Community History Room and Café will be open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 12. The menu includes meat loaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, dessert and more. The cost of lunch is $8. Dine in or take out plates are available. The community café is located on Bay Street, inside of the St. Stephen History Room, and managed by local volunteers. Support from the public is greatly appreciated. For more information, or if you would like to place an order in advance, call 843-670-6213.
Birthday Celebrations
Best Wishes for a Happy Birthday to Payden Cales, Carol Carr, Hugh Hoffman, Eddie Gatlin, Carol Grunsky, Viola McCay, Shelton Moody, Steven Moody, Casey Phillips, Logan Wadford and Jim Wrenn.
Prayers and Get Well
Take time out of your busy day to pray for and to offer best wishes to Mildred Adams, Elaine Belangia, Yvonne Browder, Landon Byars, George Casey, Spencer Crawford family, Halayne Day, Tom Dennis, Vicki Hall family, Alton Howard, Mary W. Johnson, Billy Metts, John Mustapher, Steve Reeves, Alice Snyder, George Svagerko, DeAnna Trout, Dub Wadford family, Mae Welch, Fonza Wiggins and for any un-spoken prayers needed.
Condolences
Remember heartfelt sympathy and prayers to families and friends of their loved ones, Maxine Mitchum Johnson, Guy Curtis King, Ronnie Moore, Herman Spencer Crawford Sr, James David Varnadoe and Jim W. “Dub” Wadford.
Have a Healthy, Safe and Blessed Week!
If you have news to share, contact Betty Delk at bwdelk@tds.net before Noon on Wednesdays, the week before all scheduled events. Mail to 195 Crest Lane, Saint Stephen, SC 29479.